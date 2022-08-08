Just In
Clean A Washing Machine With Vinegar And Baking Soda In 3 Steps!
Your washing machine can fill up with grime over time as dirt disappears from your clothes, towels, and sheets. You might also find leftover detergent, hard-water deposits, and mould or mildew around the lid if you don't clean it regularly -washing clothes with this can leave a residue or leave them smelling weird.
Once a month, clean your washing machine to ensure your freshly washed clothes and linens are as clean as possible. You can use these instructions for front-loading and top-loading washing machines, but there are a few things to remember. First, you'll get more life out of your washing machine if you keep it clean and well maintained.
How To Clean A Washing Machine With Vinegar And Baking Soda
You don't have to worry about damaging your machine because white vinegar won't hurt your clothes.
Step 1: Run a hot wash cycle with vinegar
- Instead of detergent, run an empty, regular wash cycle hot with two cups of vinegar.
- Then, fill the detergent dispenser with vinegar.
- A hot water-vinegar combo gets rid of bacteria and prevents them from growing.
- Vinegar can also deodorize and cut mildew odours.
Step 2: Clean the washing machine inside and out
- Mix about 1/4 cup vinegar with a quart of warm water in a bucket or nearby sink.
- Clean the inside of the machine with this mixture, plus a sponge and toothbrush.
- Next, check out the fabric softener and soap dispensers inside the door and around the opening.
- Scrub your soap dispenser in vinegar water if it's removable.
- Don't forget to wipe down the exterior of the machine too.
Step 3: Repeat the hot cycle - without vinegar this time.
- Do one more empty, hot, regular cycle without detergent or vinegar.
- To remove build-up loosened from the first cycle, add 1/2 cup baking soda to the drum.
- Once the cycle is done, wipe the inside of the drum with a microfiber cloth to get rid of any residue.
For cleaning a top-loading washing machine
- To clean a top-loading washer, consider pausing the machine during the first hot-water cycle.
- Let the tub fill and agitate for one minute, and then pause the cycle for an hour to allow the vinegar to soak.
- Additionally, top-loading washing machines tend to collect more dust than front-loaders. With a microfiber cloth dipped in white vinegar, wipe the top of the machine and the dials to remove dust or detergent splatters.
- Use a toothbrush to scrub hard-to-reach areas around the lid and under the tub rim.
For cleaning a front-loading washing machine
- Front-loading washing machines tend to emit a musty odour due to the gasket or rubber seal around the door. In addition, a damp environment and leftover detergent can create a breeding ground for mould and mildew, so it is important to keep this area clean regularly.
- Clean the area around the door with distilled white vinegar and let it sit for one minute with the door open before wiping it clean with a microfiber cloth.
- You may also wipe the area with a diluted bleach solution for a deeper clean.
- Let the door sit open for a few hours after each wash to prevent mould or mildew growth.
