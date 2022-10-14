Amazon Great Indian Festival: Upto 50% Off On Water Heaters Improvement oi-Amritha K

You have several design options if you're in the market for a new water heater. They all have advantages and disadvantages. The best option depends on your home, needs, and budget.

Here's a handy list of ten of the best water heaters on Amazon, highlighting some of the pros and cons of some of the most popular heater designs.

Up to 50% Off On Water Heaters on Amazon Great Indian Festival. Grab 'em before the sale ends!

1. Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater

InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater from Crompton can handle up to 6.5 kg/cm pressure, so it's perfect for high-rise buildings. InstaBliss Instant Water Heater comes with a durable body that offers toughness and heat resistance, and the smart shield protects your tank and heating element from corrosion. Water heaters are meant to keep backwater out and dry heating damage to the heating element.

Get it for ₹2,399.00

2. Crompton Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater

Featuring a durable, heat-resistant, rigid body, Gracee is equipped with a steam thermostat, thermal cut-off, pressure release valve, and fusible plug to ensure 4 layers of safety. You'll always have hot, perfect water and a longer product lifespan with an ISI-marked nickel-coated copper heating element.

Get it for ₹3,999.00

3. Orient Electric Evoke 10L Water Heater

Orient Electric Evoke 10L has a 40% LONGER TANK LIFESPAN thanks to Ultra Diamond Glassline Technology, making it compatible with hard water and high TDS. A nickel-coated copper heating element makes water heat more efficiently. A temperature control knob lets you set just the right temperature. A multifunction valve for extra security. Primary and secondary overheat protection.

Get it for ₹6,148.47

4. Crompton Solarium Qube 25L Water Heater

The Crompton storage water heater has a corrosion-resistant body and is an energy-efficient water heater. The capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cutout and multifunction valve provide three levels of safety, all of which provide maximum safety. A magnesium anode has been specially designed to prevent corrosion due to hard water. A nickel-coated special element has been specially marked for resistance to scaling formation by ISI.

Get it for ₹9,790.00

5. Bajaj New Shakti 15L Water Heater

The Bajaj New Shakti Neo Plus is suitable for 8 bar pressure withstanding capacity for high-rise buildings. It has Titanium Armour Technology that will help the tank last much longer. It also has Swirl Flow Technology that will satisfy 20% more hot water demands. It has a 4 Star BEE rating and a pre-coated metal outer body to resist rust. It features a unique weld-free joint that prevents rust from forming.

Get it for ₹7,099.00.

6. V-Guard Divino 15L Water Heater

Featuring a high-quality energy efficiency rating of five stars, the Divino 15 Litre Storage Water Heater from V-Guard can reduce your energy consumption and reduce your energy bills. Suitable for hard water and high-rise buildings up to 35 floors. Enhances heat retention and ensures that the water within the tank remains heated for a more extended period.

Get it for ₹6,399.00.

7. Havells Monza EC 15L Water Heater

Using the Monza EC by Havells in the morning will get you ready for the day with a hot and refreshing shower. The heater has Fero-glass Technology and Incoly Glass Coating Heating Element, so it's gonna last for you forever. Your daily requirements can be met with on-demand hot water, and it's small enough to fit in any corner of your bathroom.

Get it for ₹7,799.00.

8. AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES 25L Water Heater

AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater comes with a long-lasting Anode Rod, a customised alloy that protects the tank in hard water conditions and has twice the lifespan of a normal magnesium rod. Glass-Coated Heating Element prevents scale formation and extends the heating element's life. Warranty for 7 years on the inner tank, 2+2 years extended warranty on glass coated heating element and 2 years comprehensive warranty.

Get it for ₹10,599.00.

9. BLOWHOT 6L Electric Water Heater

Since we are in the modern era where electricity powers huge cars, why not use the same resource for geysers? With a convenient automatic switch OFF and relatively low power consumption, BLOWHOT 6-LTR Storage Geyser Electric Water Heater is a perfect solution for your needs. As well as including an advanced safety feature, this product comes with a 5-year warranty on the storage tank and a 1-year warranty on the product.'

Get it for ₹6,000.00.

10. Crompton Solarium Neo 10L Water Heater

With Crompton's energy-efficient storage water heater, you will get a rust-proof ABS body, a capillary thermostat, an automatic thermal cut-out, and a multifunctional valve to make sure your water heater is safe. Incoloy heating element provides superior protection against scale formation; Superior Glassline coating provides corrosion resistance and long life. The anode of magnesium is specially designed to prevent corrosion caused by hard water.

Get it for ₹7,638.74.

