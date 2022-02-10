Valentine's Day: 6 Home Decor Ideas For Your At-Home Date

1. Redecorate the Living Room Do not overlook the importance of first impressions, when it comes to your apartment. Living room sofa is where most amazing conversations take place. Decorate your couch with pink or pastel cushions to bring comfort to the room. Set up the center table with flowers that add softness to the living room. You can accessorize the place by adding a photo frame of your partner. Re-decorate your wall frames, curtains and artifacts in shades of red and white.

2. Decorate Your Balcony If you are fortunate to have an apartment balcony, add it to the top most priority. Bring nature indoors with fresh flowers, hanging pots and creepers. You can create a cozy corner by adding a couch, candles, wine glasses, fairy lights and soft music.

3. Set Up a Romantic Dining Table Play with mood lighting to set the perfect romantic dinner ambience. If you are looking for a breakfast or lunch date, go for pastel decor elements and lighting. Remodel your dining table with a red table runner, white or pink chair covers, and soft pillows. Decorate your dining table with fresh rose petals and white candles to enhance your eating experience.

4. Valentine’s day Bedroom Decor Use floral bedspreads and contrasting pillow covers with plain curtains to complement the prints. Add your personal touch to the room with wall frames and art pieces. Set your side table area with hand-printed lampshades and small planters. Set the Valentine environment by decorating your room with fresh petals and scented candles.

5. Warm and cozy mood lighting Correct use of lighting is very important to change the mood of your apartment. You can experiment with some DIY lights, using cane lanterns and fairy lights wrapped in heart-shaped balloons. For the dining area you can use warm ceiling lights. You must opt for warm temperature hanging lights to decorate your bedroom walls.