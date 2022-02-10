ENGLISH
    Valentine's Day: 6 Home Decor Ideas For Your At-Home Date

    By

    It's about time for 14th February and the celebrations for Valentine's Day have set in. The hospitality industry is painting the perfect ambience in restaurants, hotels, and spas to attract people. However, if you like to sit back and chill at home, romantic home decor ideas are your match! Especially with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is preferable to keep the celebration private. So, if you are seeking ideas to deck up your home for Valentine's Day 2022, then head no further. Make your "at-home date" special with these effortless home decor ideas.

    1. Redecorate the Living Room

    Do not overlook the importance of first impressions, when it comes to your apartment. Living room sofa is where most amazing conversations take place. Decorate your couch with pink or pastel cushions to bring comfort to the room. Set up the center table with flowers that add softness to the living room. You can accessorize the place by adding a photo frame of your partner. Re-decorate your wall frames, curtains and artifacts in shades of red and white.

    2. Decorate Your Balcony

    If you are fortunate to have an apartment balcony, add it to the top most priority. Bring nature indoors with fresh flowers, hanging pots and creepers. You can create a cozy corner by adding a couch, candles, wine glasses, fairy lights and soft music.

    3. Set Up a Romantic Dining Table

    Play with mood lighting to set the perfect romantic dinner ambience. If you are looking for a breakfast or lunch date, go for pastel decor elements and lighting. Remodel your dining table with a red table runner, white or pink chair covers, and soft pillows. Decorate your dining table with fresh rose petals and white candles to enhance your eating experience.

    4. Valentine’s day Bedroom Decor

    Use floral bedspreads and contrasting pillow covers with plain curtains to complement the prints. Add your personal touch to the room with wall frames and art pieces. Set your side table area with hand-printed lampshades and small planters. Set the Valentine environment by decorating your room with fresh petals and scented candles.

    5. Warm and cozy mood lighting

    Correct use of lighting is very important to change the mood of your apartment. You can experiment with some DIY lights, using cane lanterns and fairy lights wrapped in heart-shaped balloons. For the dining area you can use warm ceiling lights. You must opt for warm temperature hanging lights to decorate your bedroom walls.

    6. Add Your Creative Touch

    Surprise your loved ones with hand crafted pieces, frames with romantic quotes and personal photographs, DIY crafted design elements and everything that brings you back down the memory lane. Style every corner of your home by adding your personal elements. Decorating your home could be the best gift you could give your loved ones this Valentine's Day.

    valentines day
     
