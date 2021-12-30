Just In
New Year 2022: Simple Yet Cool Decor Ideas For Your New Year's Eve Party At Home
People get into celebration mode just as the month of December kicks in. With Christmas and New Year, we all get in the party mood. It's the most exciting time of the year, as we look ahead to new beginnings. To commemorate these beginnings, it is important and fun to host a house party. With all the hardships that we have faced in 2021 in the wake of the pandemic, a party is a much-needed rejuvenation. But hosting a house party can be tricky. You have to take care of cleaning, preparing food, and home decor all at once! Out of which, home decor can be the most daunting task because beautifying a place needs skill and ideas.
So, if you are planning to welcome New Year 2022 at your place, then here are some fun decor ideas you could use.
1. Light It Up
You can never go wrong with lighting as a decor item. LED bulbs, fairy lights, and lanterns look pretty in every way possible. They add to the festive vibe with their brightness and shine. You can even spell "Happy New Year 2022" on the wall with appropriate lighting placement. Custom neon signs are also a popular choice for home parties. They give a modern look to the wall without putting in much effort. If you are hosting an intimate party then can try mood or ambiance lighting to create a comfy vibe at your home.
2. Deck Up The Wall
Create the perfect background for new year party images by decorating your wall with tinsel fringe curtains and pompom garlands. Place some pastel coloured celestial balloons to complete the look. You can even design a countdown clock on the wall. You can create a DIY countdown on the wall by sticking numbers and clock hands on the wall. It will act as a statement piece and represent a celebration of the time spent.
3. New Year Photo Booth
Design a quirky photo booth or selfie point by creating a cardboard frame. Adorn the frame with miniature cut-outs of champagne glasses, cakes, and balloons. Keep witty one-liner placards near the booth so that people can click a picture with them. You can even lend a pair of sunglasses to people for clicking pictures. It will give a sassy vibe to the party.
4. Dress The Place With Candles
The winter season coupled with the new year demands for comforting feel at the home party. Candles are therapeutic because they fill a space with aroma and serenity. They can help you set the perfect conversation ambiance with your friends. While candles in glass jars give a contemporary look, you can also opt for a vintage vibe by shopping for metal candle holders.
Make use of these ideas to set up your home for the new year party. Get a sound system to play fun music and dance the night out. Plan for party games and take make some New Year Resolutions to begin 2022 with a positive outlook.
Happy New Year 2022!
