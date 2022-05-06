Shark Tank India Judge Vineeta Singh's Opulent Home In Mumbai Decor oi-Pragya Sharma

Vineeta Singh, the CEO of Sugar Cosmetics appeared as a judge on Shark Tank India - an OTT show that offered a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to attract investments into their businesses. The show featured judges from various walks of life such as Ghazal Alagh, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar along with Vineeta Singh.

The Sugar Cosmetics CEO won many hearts with her entrepreneurial ambition and spirit. She lives in a plush apartment in Mumbai with her family. The apartment looks chic and classy offering a great view of the urbanscape.

Living Area

The entrance door to the house is a bright wooden door that makes the living room appear warm and welcoming. Upon entering the living room, you can spot a sofa adorned with printed upholstery to host the visitors. The wall adjacent to the entrance door is beautifully cladded with plywood panels finished in laminate. The living room walls are painted in shades of white with gray as the accent color. Artifacts, souvenirs, and decor accessories adorn the living room bringing liveliness to the space.

Kitchen and Dining Area

The kitchen in Vineeta Singh's home has an open plan that appears sleek and modern. The modular finishes give the kitchen an organized and clutter-free look. Most cabinets are finished in brown and beige laminates while some are styled with tinted glass. The countertop adorns a black granite giving the kitchen a monochromatic visual. The dining area is located in the living room near the kitchen entrance. A rectangular 6- seater dining table is placed along with cushioned chairs with printed upholstery.

Bedroom and Balcony

The master bedroom is lit with bright natural light and the walls are painted a subtle hue of yellow. The wooden bed has a blue upholstered headrest with a charming bedside lamp. The balcony offers a view of the city skyline designed with beautiful outdoor furniture and an artificial grass carpet. The balcony is further accented with flowering and air-purifying potted plants to invite nature into the home.

Lounge Area

A lounge area abuts the living room which is lined with blue upholstered couches and a rug in front of it. A television is installed on the opposite wall of the sofa with a console table and a floor lamp transforming the space into an entertainment corner. The lounge is used as a multi-purpose area by Vineeta for workout sessions and other family activities.