Priyanka & Nick Jonas Sold Their LA Home For 50 Crores, Take A Look At Their Plush LA Abode Decor oi-Devika Tripathi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas sold their LA home for whooping Rs. 50 crores and they are house hunting currently. The interesting part is that they bought their LA home only last year and we wonder, what beckoned them to sell their house within a year. Located at the Beverly Hills Post office, their swanky pad had conquered the internet because of the modern architectural style. Their LA home was certainly expansive, covering an area of about 4129 square feet.

However, the best part about their home was that it exuded a feeling of living in contemporary paradise. Overlooking the verdant greenery, Priyanka and Nick's home was slightly cut off from the main town and offered them a slight break from the paparazzis and incessant media glare. With idyllic views of hills and canyons that could be enjoyed while sipping martinis in the infinity pool, this lavish pad offered serenity. The pool deck area was surrounded by well-manicured emerald green lawn. The garden was accentutaed by meticulously-placed plants and trees, and with loungers it gave perfect space to sit back, relax, and meditate.

The interiors of their LA pad blended with the exteriors and because of the large glass windows, the living room was airy and lit. Their was a minimal vibe to their home with just the ideal amount of furniture. The couple's abode was modern and spacious with wooden accents. The oak floors and grey Basaltina stone were the elements used to give this home a whiff of classy vibe. The rooms offered sweeping views and filtered sunlight. The paintings and photographs adorned the walls and with indoor plants, this was a dream home for those looking to stay in the lap of nature and luxury. As such, the plush pad boasted five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a floating guest wing.

