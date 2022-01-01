ENGLISH
    12 Design And Colour Ideas To Brighten Up Your 1 BHK Living Room

    By

    Try painting and re-decorating your living space if you're feeling adventurous but don't want to spend a lot of money! You can also play with your interior décor, put new curtains up, bring plants into your house, build a mahogany bookshelf, etc. A neutral living room can be decorated a lot. Adding a little decor makes a huge difference!

    Ideas To Brighten Up Your 1 BHK Living Room

    1. Multipurpose end tables

    Want to make your living room more functional? End tables aren't only easy to move around, but you can also use them to work on homework or as a work surface. When they're not being used, place books or flowers on top like on traditional coffee tables.

    2. Built-in bookcases

    Installing built-in shelves right in your living room is the next best thing to a dedicated library. Make accessing the higher shelves easy with a rolling ladder.

    3. Multipurpose space

    When it comes to designing the living room in a 1 BHK, interior designers suggest taking a multipurpose approach. Make it a place where you can work, eat, and relax.

    4. Graphic walls

    A posh and comfy velvet sofa paired with speckled wallpaper will liven up any living room.

    5. Rustic vibe

    A white living room design scheme shines with wooden beams and rustic decorative pieces. Not only will the white paint give a soothing effect to your living room, but the rustic combination adds a certain soothing aesthetic.

    6. Collected look

    You can create a collected look on your mantel by displaying potted greenery, decorative trays, and a variety of vessels.

    7. Bright light fixture

    Put a whimsical touch on an unsightly light fixture with a few coats of paint, round bulbs, and pom-pom fringe. Make the room's eclectic vibe pop with bold colours.

    8. Tilted mirror

    Rest a sturdy style against the wall for a classy easeless look; no hammering is needed.

    9. Some leaves

    Fill any underused corner or nook with an oversized plant to make it the room's focal point. Make it stand out with a woven basket.

    10. Painted brick

    Give an old brick fireplace or wood panelling a fresh coat of paint in a cream colour.

    11. Low furniture

    An open floor plan feels cosy with short pieces like a tufted couch. Use area rugs to define different areas.

    12. Walls of navy

    Take a break from beige. A large living room can be soaked in dramatic hues, like an inky wallpaper. Despite the deep blue, it will look classy and neutral.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 1, 2022, 19:00 [IST]
