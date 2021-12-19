5 Easy Christmas Home Decoration Ideas By Interior Design Expert Decor oi-Pragya Sharma

The holiday season is upon us and the most loved festival of Christmas is just around the corner. The child-like excitement for this winter festival is unparalleled in many ways. Christmas helps to ring in the New Year with much positivity and cheerfulness. The month of December is celebration time and what better way to do so than with some DIY Christmas home decor.

We share some Christmas decoration ideas that are sure to bring in comfort and style. Decluttering and organising is the first step in home decor. As Christmas nears, every home transforms into a winter woodland. One can spot the beloved Christmas tree, candles and twinkling fairy lights in every home. More so, Christmas literally paints the town red and white!

In order to help you take these classic Christmas decorations a notch higher, here are some effortless DIY ideas:

Christmas Table Runners



Get a cluster of pine needles from the market or a park in your vicinity. Bundle a few of them together and make a tie with a knot. Make more of these bundles as per your table length. You can line them up to create some fresh Christmas home decor. Adding a silk or velvet bow or cloth below these bundles will add a bright festive touch to the table runner.

Christmas Garland

You can ditch the traditional green bushy Christmas garland for a paper-cut one. Buy green chart papers of varying shades of green and cut them in the shape of a leaf. Tie these paper leaves to a thread and hang them over your mantle. You can add a pop of colour to this garland by weaving in red pom poms as berries.

Pinecones For Christmas Tree Ornamentation

Create your own version of the Christmas tree decor by using pinecones. Replace the twinkling ornaments with popped pinecones. Heat them in the oven for about 30 minutes until they pop. Allow them to cool to let the sap harden and then open the scales to get rid of any crawlies within. Tread a wire through the bottom layer of its scales and hang them on the tree. It will give the Christmas tree a rustic and earthy look.

DIY Ornamented Christmas Tree

Miniature trees are a staple Christmas home decor. Begin with covering styrofoam cones with colourful ornaments by using glue. Stick large ornaments at the bottom and gradually move to smaller ones towards the top. Fill the gaps with mini bells and stars. Add tinsels and beaded garlands to complete the look.

DIY Christmas Door Bells

Create your personalised bells with mini molds and bundt pans. Put them together to form the bell shape and fix together with glue. Attach ornamented balls to the button to create clappers. Stick the ribbon loops and bow at the top of the bell for hanging purpose. Put in some fresh greens if required.

Deck up your home with these easy Christmas home decor ideas and bring in the festive vibe. Let us know how these DIY ideas worked out for you.

Merry Christmas!

