Pongal 2020: How To Clean Your House And Prepare It For This Special Day

Festivals of India are mainly community festivals where people decorate their home, prepare festival-special dishes and enjoy the occasion with friends and family.

Pongal/Sankranti is a festival that is immensely popular in South India, especially in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Pongal is a festival of 4 days, which include 'Bhogi Pongal', 'Perum Pongal', 'Mattu Pongal' and 'Kanum Pongal'. The festival will begin from 15 January and it will continue till 18 January, this year in 2020.

Usually, it is an agricultural festival, celebrated in South India. When crops like rice, turmeric, sugarcane, etc., are harvested, Pongal/Sankranti is celebrated to welcome the new crops at home.

People not only make Pongal on this day, but they also decorate their house with several things. The colour of Pongal/Sankranti is green and therefore, green is used to decorate the houses.

Whether it is the mango leaves, banana leaves or sugarcane sticks, green must be there, as this signifies the colour of agriculture. So, here are the ways on how you can prepare your home for Pongal/Sankranti to welcome the festival in all its vibrancy.

1. Decorate Your Kitchen: Do you live in an apartment? Then, you won't get separate space to cook Pongal rice. Clean your kitchen before Pongal and decorate the door with mango leaves. This is known as indoor Pongal. 2. Paint The Yard: Pongal/Sankranti decoration can be done in the best way if you have a yard. You need to clean the yard and decorate it with rangolis. Usually, the rangolis for Pongal/Sankranti are painted by mixing rice powder with water. You can also use colours like green, red, yellow, etc. Have beautiful and designer rangolis. 3. Decorate With Long Sugarcane: Do you have long sugarcane sticks? Then, put them around the place where you are going to cook the pongal. It must be kept as the boundary and the rangoli should be made within the barriers. As greenery must be there in the decoration of Pongal, choose such sugarcane sticks which have leaves on top. 4. Pongal Pot Is A Must: You need Pongal pots to cook Pongal rice in it. These are mainly earthen pots, painted with beautiful designs. If you have an earthen pot at home, you can paint it to make it into a beautiful Pongal pot. 5. Draw The Cow: One of the most significant incidents of Pongal is to worship the holy cow. As cow is the symbol of abundance, many people paint pictures of cows on the walls of their earthen cottage at the countryside and villages. 6. Decorate With Lights: So far, you got ideas on how to decorate your house for Pongal in a village. But, if you live in a city, you can't make a holy cow on the wall or get a separate space for cooking Pongal rice. So, in that case, you can decorate your house with lights and flowers to enjoy the festival. 7. Pongal Feast: Ultimately, the festival gets its height at the time of Pongal feast. Foods are distributed on banana leaves and several dishes and sweets are made to welcome your guests for the occasion. Thus, you can decorate your house for Pongal/Sankranti and celebrate the festival with fun and happiness. When the breeze of spring soothes human kind, we set on to enjoy Pongal/Sankranti with lots of vibrancy and happiness.