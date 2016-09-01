How To Make Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idol Decor lekhaka-Staff

Ganesh Chaturthi is a renowned festival of India which is celebrated by the Hindus to venerate Lord Ganesh. This day is rejoiced to please the Lord, so that whatever new venture is taken up can be completed successfully without any hitches.

The celebrations take place on 4th day of the 1st fortnight in Bhaadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. This usually occurs in the month of August or September. This is a 10-day long festival which concludes on the 14th day of the fortnight.

The Ganesh festival is celebrated in homes, at public gatherings and at work places. Generally, the idols of ganesh are installed, revered and finally on the last day, the idols are submerged in a river, sea or lake.

Earlier, the conventional ganesh idols were made of clay. After a few years, plaster of paris (POP) idols came into picture due to their affordability and light weight.

However, plaster of paris contains chemicals such as phosphorus, gypsum, sulphur and magnesium, which are not eco-friendly.

Moreover, the accessories that are used to decorate these idols are also made of toxic materials like thermocol, plastic, etc. When these toxic materials are immersed in water, they have harmful impact on the environment. Due to this reason, nowadays, people have started avoiding the use of POP idols.

There are many ways to celebrate an eco-friendly Ganesha Chaturthi. For example, you can buy idols made of natural clay, paper mache, natural fibre, etc. These can be recycled and they also do not cause any harm to the environment.

How about making a ganesh idol from natural clay for your home on this Ganesh Chaturthi?

Well, this article will acquaint you about how to make an eco-friendly ganesh idol at home. So, let's delve deep into the entire method of how to make an eco-friendly ganesh idol at home.

Ingredients Needed

Natural Clay or Flour (maida)

Knife

Chalk Powder or Talcum Powder

2 Moulds (one for the front and another for the back of the idol)

Procedure To Make The Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idol

Following are the various steps of how to make an eco-friendly ganesh idol at home, read on:

1) Mix water to natural clay to make a uniform dough.

2) Take the front mould of ganesh, sprinkle its internal surface with some chalk powder or talcum powder to make the surface smooth.

3) Now, stuff the mould with the natural clay dough and, at the same time, keep applying pressure evenly on all points. By this act, you can be sure to get the precise features of your ganesh idol.

4) The above step should be repeated for the back mould as well.

5) Next, press the front and back moulds touching each other for some time. Do not put excess pressure, else it may diminish the strength of your ganesh idol.

6) If you see any void, just fill it up with some more clay.

7) Lastly, take out the top mould cautiously and remove the excess clay with the help of a knife.

8) Your ganesh idol is ready and this is how to make an eco-friendly ganesh idol right at home.

Let the idol dry for two days and thereafter you can paint it as per your choice of colours and decorate it with some clothes and fresh flower ornaments to make it look more attractive.

Alternatively, you can also make this idol with flour (or maida), dry it up and then colour it. If you don't have moulds, you can also make the idol with your hands by making different body parts like head, stomach, legs, trunk, ears and hands and then attach them together with some little water at the right places.

For adding small details and designs, you can use a toothpick. Thus, now you know all the steps regarding how to make an eco-friendly ganesh idol. So, this Ganesh Chaturthi, make your own ganesh idol and surprise everyone.