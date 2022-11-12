Just In
- 1 hr ago Children's Day Speech: Speech Ideas For Teachers & Students On Children's Day
- 2 hrs ago Sobhita Dhulipala’s Black Sporty Couture Ensemble Is Every Bit Edgy And Unconventional, Pics!
- 8 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 12 November 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 20 hrs ago Neena Gupta’s Monochrome Saree Look Is The Perfect Combination Of Edgy And Elegant, Pics!
Don't Miss
- Movies Before Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare Was A Part Of Two Big Reality Shows Including Marathi Bigg Boss
- News NASA Artemis moon rocket damaged hurricane, set for 1st test flight
- Technology WhatsApp Communities Now Available Across iOS, Android, And Web: How to Setup?
- Sports Stephen Curry drops 40 points in Warriors' win over the Cavaliers, Morant carries the Grizzlies
- Travel Most Fascinating Facts About Dhaulagiri Mountain
- Finance GIFT-IFSC An Attractive Entry Point, For India Says Its Chairman Srinivas
- Automobiles Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift To Sport Stong Hybrid Engine – Mileage Figures Will Blow Your Mind
- Education CSAB NEUT Round 2 Seat Allotment 2022 Result Declared at csab.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here
World Pneumonia Day 2022: History, Significance And Theme
World Pneumonia Day is observed on 12 November worldwide to spread awareness and educate people regarding the disease of pneumonia. World Health Organization (WHO) statistics indicate that one in three deaths in India is caused by pneumonia.
In India, pneumonia is the leading cause of infant death. Approximately 200,000 children under the age of five die every year from pneumonia. In 2000, there were 657 cases of children under the age of five; in 2015, there were 403 cases of children under the age of five.
World Pneumonia Day 2022: History
The Global Coalition against Child Pneumonia made up of more than 100 organizations representing the interests of children, organized the first World Pneumonia Day on 12 November 2009.
World Pneumonia Day 2022: Significance
One hundred fifty-five million children under the age of five suffer from pneumonia every year, and 1.6 million die from it. The number one killer of children under five is pneumonia, which kills more children than AIDS, malaria, and measles combined. Although pneumonia is a major cause of death among children under 5, it receives scant media attention.
Organizers of World Pneumonia Day hope to bring attention to this health crisis and encourage policymakers and grassroots activists to take action against it.
World Pneumonia Day: Theme
The World Pneumonia Day 2022 theme is "Championing the fight to stop pneumonia."
The Pneumonia Menace
Viruses and bacteria are the most common causes of pneumonia, with fungi and parasites less commonly causing infection. Bacterial pneumonia is the most common cause of community-acquired pneumonia (CAP), with Streptococcus pneumoniae being isolated in nearly 50 per cent of cases [1].
Certain individuals are more likely to become ill with pneumonia, including those who are 65 years of age or older, children younger than five years of age, those who have ongoing health conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, and heart disease), and those who smoke [2].
Most of the populations dangerously exposed to pneumonia live in a group of low- and middle-income countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. In order to manage the cases in the country, India is now introducing the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) into its national immunization program, which is recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for all countries, especially those with a mortality rate over 50 per 1000 live births in their country [3].
- wellnessOld Age Is A Risk Factor For Pneumonia Due To The Omicron Variant: Study
- healthNew Drug Could Treat Patients Hospitalised With COVID-19 Pneumonia: Lancet Study
- babyWorld Pneumonia Day: Childhood Pneumonia Mainly Responsible For Under-5 Deaths In India And Globally
- disorders cureDexamethasone Vs Methylprednisolone In COVID-19 Treatment: Which Drug Is Better?
- disorders cureWorld Pneumonia Day 2020 (12 November): What Is Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia?
- wellnessHow Does Prone Positioning Help In The Management Of COVID-19 In Patients?
- disorders cureCOVID-19 And Pulmonary Fibrosis: Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors And Treatments
- disorders curePleurisy (Inflammation Of The Lung Lining): Symptoms, Causes, Treatments and Prevention
- wellnessWhat Is Pulse Oximeter? Here's How To Use It To Check Your Pulse And Oxygen Levels
- disorders cure12 Home Remedies To Relieve Pneumonia Symptoms
- wellnessWhat Is Walking Pneumonia? Is It A Serious Condition?
- disorders cureCoronaviurus: What Is Covid-19 Pneumonia? How Does It Affect The Lungs?