World First Aid Day 2025: Bleeding, Burns, Strokes? Expert On Why ‘Golden Hour’ Decides Between Life And Death Health oi-Deepannita Das

Emergencies don't knock on the door before they arrive. They catch us off guard-in a crowded metro, on a busy road, or even in the comfort of our homes. In those heart-stopping moments, every second feels heavy, and every decision matters. Doctors call it the 'golden hour'-the critical first 60 minutes after an injury or medical emergency when the right action can literally mean the difference between life and death.

On World First Aid Day 2025, which is observed on 13 September, medical experts remind us that first aid isn't just a skill-it's a responsibility. And understanding the golden hour could turn ordinary bystanders into lifesavers.

The 'Golden Hour': What It Really Means?

Dr Sruthi Bhaskaran, HoD of Emergency at Vasavi Hospitals, explains that the 'golden hour' is not limited to heart attacks and strokes. It applies to any major medical emergency, from severe injuries to viral infections. Immediate intervention in those first 60 minutes can reduce complications, improve outcomes, and often save a life.

She stresses that in emergencies such as uncontrolled bleeding, brain trauma, or cardiac arrest, quick response is crucial. 'Every action during the golden hour counts. The earlier the care, the better the chances of recovery,' she says.

Severe Bleeding: Acting Fast Can Prevent Tragedy

One of the most common scenarios where first aid can save a life is severe bleeding. Whether from an accident, a fall, or an arterial injury, blood loss can quickly become fatal.

Dr Bhaskaran warns, 'Failing to provide immediate first aid can lead to prolonged exposure and worsen the situation, especially in the elderly. Excessive bleeding can become life-threatening within minutes.'

The correct response? Apply firm pressure to the wound, cover it with a clean cloth, and rush the patient to the hospital. Doing so not only slows blood loss but also reduces the risk of infection.

Falls, Head Injuries, and Strokes: Every Minute Counts

Accidents like falls may look minor on the outside, but they can mask dangerous internal injuries like brain bleeding. Checking a patient's pulse and responsiveness is the first step.

In strokes and heart attacks, Dr Bhaskaran emphasizes that time equals survival. 'The difference between reaching the hospital in one hour versus three can drastically change outcomes. Early CPR during cardiac arrest, for instance, can be the line between life and death.'

Dangers Of Delayed Treatment

Many emergencies worsen not because help wasn't available, but because of delayed action or misplaced reliance on home remedies.

Dr Bhaskaran highlights viral infections like H1N1 as an example. 'People often ignore early symptoms, trying home remedies like ginger tea or steam inhalation, while their oxygen levels silently drop. By the time they seek medical help, the illness has already escalated. Starting treatment early lowers severity and improves survival chances.'

Why Home Remedies Aren't Always Harmless

From turmeric on wounds to honey for burns, most of us have seen home remedies passed down through generations. While they may provide comfort, experts warn against relying on them during emergencies.

'Instead of applying substances like turmeric to wounds, wash under running water, cover with a clean cloth, and seek medical attention,' says Dr Bhaskaran. Substances can hinder healing and even cause infections.

Don't Rely On Google, Rely On Doctors

In the age of smartphones, the first instinct is often to Google symptoms. But self-diagnosis can be dangerous.

Dr Bhaskaran's final advice is clear: 'Don't rely on the internet to tell you what's wrong. First aid knowledge and timely medical attention are far more reliable. The golden hour is about action, not guesswork.'

Whether it's stopping a bleed, performing CPR, or simply knowing when to call for help, first aid is about empowering ordinary people to take extraordinary action. Remember, in the golden hour, you could be the reason someone survives.