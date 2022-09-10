Just In
- 1 hr ago Expert Article: What Causes Azoospermia? Can It Be Treated?
- 4 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 10 September 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 13 hrs ago Amazon Offers On Baby Products: Huge Discounts On Cradle, Baby Cot, Crib And More
- 14 hrs ago 7 Makeup Hacks That Can Make Your Face Look Slimmer
Don't Miss
- Finance Buy This Real Estate Stock, Shares Could Jump 20%
- News Saraikis in Pakistan remain ignored in flood crisis
- Sports Aaron Finch to retire from ODI cricket after 3rd one-day match against New Zealand
- Movies Shweta Tiwari And Manav Gohil To Share Screen Space After Two Decades In Zee TV’s Main Hoon Aparajita
- Technology Illegal Loan Apps in Trouble; RBI to Make Whitelist of Instant Finance Apps
- Travel Places To Visit In North East India In Monsoon Season
- Education MHT CET Result Date 2022 Announced; Know When, Where & How To Check
- Automobiles 2022 Ola S1 Electric Scooter Deliveries Commence - More Range, Top Speed & Features
World Suicide Prevention Day 2022: Mental Health Crisis, A Pandemic Within The Pandemic; Suicide Helpline Nos
Every year, 10 September is observed as World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD). The day is observed to spread awareness of suicide, prevent suicides and provide the necessary help for struggling individuals. Organised by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), WSPD was initiated in 2003. "Creating hope through action" is the triennial theme for World Suicide Prevention Day from 2021 - 2023.
On the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day, let's talk about the silent crisis we're in the middle of. The pandemic has been brutal for all of us and has taken a toll on our mental health. Mental health concerns themselves have become a pandemic within the pandemic. In 2021, we lost 1.64 lakh people, to suicide-the highest ever in a calendar year. This will only worsen in the coming days if we don't do something.
This year, Mpower is continuing to champion the #SunoDekhoKaho campaign, and each of you can make a difference in someone's life by joining in. This campaign is centred around three things you can do to help.
1. Suno - lend an ear to people who're going through a difficult time, and be sure to listen for signs of mental health distress in your conversations with them. For example, if they've been talking about feeling hopeless, being severely moody, or even hinting about ending things.
2. Dekho - watch out for physical signs of mental health concerns - like if you notice that someone's withdrawing from their usual social interactions, has stopped taking care of their physical appearance, is experiencing sleep issues or is showing signs of self-harming behaviours. This could mean that they need help, and that brings us to...
3. Kaho - you must talk to them and encourage them to seek help from a mental health professional. As we say, it's okay to not be okay from time to time, but it's not okay to not seek help.
When someone decides to take that last resort, it could be because of trauma, mental health concerns, or a feeling that they're all alone and have no other option. But there is always a way out. There is a solution. Let me share three concrete steps we must take to tackle this problem at a systemic level.
1. We must create awareness by introducing a mental health curriculum in schools and communities.
2. We need to bolster and increase the availability of quality round-the-clock support systems like 24x7 helplines and support groups.
3. In all offices, especially in corporates, we need to work towards policy interventions such as offering mental health leaves, normalising conversations around mental health and offering in-house counselling services.
When we all work on this together, hand in hand with government and educational bodies, NGOs, community organisations, media, financial bodies, and medical service providers, we can truly begin to make a difference in the lives of those who are suffering and help them overcome their mental health concerns.
Change starts with each of us, so don't forget the three words that may help you save someone's life: Suno-Dekho-Kaho.
List Of Suicide Helpline Numbers
iCall: 9152987821 | Mon-Sat, 8:00 AM -10:00 PM | Languages: English, Hindi
COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ): 0832-2252525 | 01:00 PM - 07:00 PM | Monday to Friday
Fortis Stress Helpline: +918376804102
Parivarthan: +91 7676 602 602 | 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM | Monday to Friday
Connecting Trust: +91 992 200 1122 | +91-992 200 4305 | 12:00 PM to 08:00 PM | All days of the week
Roshni Trust: 040-66202000, 040-66202001 | 11:00 AM - 09:00 PM | Monday to Sunday
Sahai: 080-25497777 | 10 AM- 8 PM Monday To Saturday | sahaihelpline@gmail.com
Sumaitri: 011-23389090 | feelingsuicidal@sumaitri.net | 2 PM- 10 PM Monday To Friday; 10 AM - 10 PM Saturday And Sunday
Sanjeevani: 011-24311918, 24318883 | Timings: 10:00 AM - 5.30 PM (Monday to Friday)
Sneha: 044-24640050 (24 HOURS) | 044-24640060 8 AM - 10 PM |help@snehaindia.org Lifeline: lifelinekolkata@gmail.com - 033-24637401 | 033-24637432 | 10 AM - 6 PM
- lifeWorld Suicide Prevention Day 2020: Inspiring Quotes That Will Empower You
- newsWorld Suicide Prevention Day 2019: WHO To Launch Campaign, '40 Seconds Of Action' To Raise Awareness
- lifeWorld Suicide Prevention Day: She Never Knew He Was In Pain
- wellnessCan Mental Health Be Tracked Through Skin? Scientists Develop Algorithm To Monitor Psychological Well-Being
- gardeningKeeping These 8 Plants In Your Bedroom Can Improve Your Health
- wellnessEffective Ways To Stop Overthinking
- wellnessEmotional Pain Is Worse Than Physical Injury: Here’s Why
- menMen’s Mental Health Month: What Is Borderline Personality Disorder?
- womenAparna Piramal Raje Launches Her Book 'Chemical Khichdi: How I Hacked My Mental Health'
- kidsStudent Mental Health In The US: Warning Signs Can Be Detected Sooner Through Universal Screenings
- wellness10 Health Benefits Of Adopting A Pet; Especially For Kids And The Elderly
- wellnessExpert Article: Positive Impact Of Music On Mental Health