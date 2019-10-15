World Spine Day 2019: Date, Theme And History Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

World Spine Day is observed on 16 October every year, and it aims at focusing on increasing awareness of back pain and other spinal issues. All over the world, health professionals, public health advocates, rehabilitation experts, and patients take part in this event.

The 2019 theme for World Spine Day is 'Get Spine Active'. It highlights the importance of taking care of your spine by staying active and maintaining a good posture.

It is estimated that one billion people globally suffer from back pain. Back pain is one of the most common spinal problems affecting all age groups. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, about 80% of adults experience low back pain at some point in their lifetime.

History Of World Spine Day

World Spine Day was first launched in 2012 by the World Federation of Chiropractic. The theme for that year was 'Straighten Up and Move' and it emphasized on the importance of healthy spinal posture and activity which encouraged body awareness and decreases the daily wear and tear on a person's spine.

The aims of World Spine Day are to:

Increase awareness about spinal health and spine disorders within the interdisciplinary health care community among the public and policy decision-makers.

To develop an interdisciplinary, collaborative approach to lower the burden of spinal disorders.

To provide an opportunity for and promote ongoing discussion about the burden of spinal disorders.

As a person gets older, he or she is susceptible to aches and pains in the spine from time to time. With over 60 joints in it, your spine must function properly so that it can protect your spinal cord and nerves.

Daily physical activity can prevent the joints in the spine from aches and pains. This World Spine Day, make sure that you stay active and keep your spine mobile to maintain flexibility and prevent back pain.

