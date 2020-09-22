Rose Day (Welfare of Cancer patients): What Should You Not Eat When You Have Cancer? Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

Every year on 22 September, World Rose Day (Welfare of Cancer Patients) is observed. The day is dedicated to people around the world who are fighting their against cancer. The day is named so in the memory of a 12-year-old girl from Canada named Melinda Rose, who battled cancer bravely and didn't give hope even during her last days. On this occasion, we will discuss the importance of diet in the life of a cancer patient.

Diet plays a major role in preventing the risk of diseases as well as triggering them. Cancer is a chronic disease and the second leading cause of death worldwide. It is characterised by the abnormal and uncontrollable growth of cells that crowd out normal cells. There are many types of cancer depending on the place of origin, nature and aggressiveness.

Cancer can be triggered due to many factors like unhealthy lifestyle, bad habits, lack of physical workouts, tobacco, genes, infections and environmental exposure to chemicals and pollutants. However, experts suggest that around 70 per cent of cancer risk can be prevented if we make a few lifestyle changes, along with changes in dietary habits.

There are certain foods which are carcinogenic and may increase the risk of cancer. Take a look at these foods and try to avoid exclude them from your diet.

