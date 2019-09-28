World Heart Day 2019: Theme, History And Significance Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Every year, on 29 September, World Heart Day is celebrated which aims at raising awareness about cardiovascular diseases, including heart disease and stroke. The World Heart Day 2019 theme is 'My Heart, Your Heart', which ensures heart health equity for all.

This year, the World Heart Federation focuses on creating a global community of heart heroes - people from all walks of life who are preparing now to live longer, better, heart-healthy lives by making a promise which includes the following:

A promise to families to cook and eat healthy food.

A promise to children to make them more physically active and stop them from smoking.

A promise as a healthcare professional to help patients in reducing their cholesterol levels and give up smoking.

A promise as a policymaker to abide by policies that promote healthy hearts.

A promise as an employee to build a heart-healthy workplace.

World Heart Day 2019: What To Do After You Have Suffered A Heart Attack

History Of World Heart Day

World Heart Day is an initiative of the World Heart Federation, founded in 2000. World Heart Federation (WHF) is a non-governmental organization based in Geneva, Switzerland. The members of the World Heart Federation are actively involved in the celebration in order to spread the information of premature deaths from heart disease.

In this campaign, there are many collaborators of the World Heart Federation, including several major organizations like the Indian Heart Association.

Significance Of World Heart Day

World Heart Day is a campaign established to spread awareness about keeping the heart healthy among people throughout the world.

World Heart Day informs people around the world that cardiovascular diseases, including stroke and heart disease, are the world's leading cause of death claiming 17.9 million lives every year.

It also focuses on the actions that people can take to prevent and control cardiovascular diseases by controlling risk factors like unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, etc. This could avoid 80% of premature deaths from heart disease and stroke.

Cardiovascular disease accounts for nearly half of all non-communicable diseases deaths, making it the number one cause of death globally.

In May 2012, the world leaders planned to reduce global mortality from non-communicable diseases by 25% by 2025.

Congestive Heart Failure (CHF): Types, Stages, Symptoms, Causes, Risks, Diagnosis And Treatment