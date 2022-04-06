World Health Day 2022: Date, Theme, History And Significance Of The Day Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

Every year on 7 April, World Health Day is celebrated globally with a mission to draw attention to a different health issue that people all over the world are concerned about.

The day is also meant to create public awareness about people's overall health and well-being.

Here, we will talk about the date, significance and history of World Health Day and the theme for the year 2022. Take a look.

World Health Day 2022: Date

World Health Day is celebrated annually on 7 April since 1948.

World Health Day 2022: Theme

This year 2022, the theme for World Health Day is "Our planet, our health". The year's theme is centered on the connection between the health of our planet and the health of humans, animals, plants, and all other living things.

The campaigns based on the theme for the year will promote messages and activities that highlight how individual decisions and social behaviours impact the environment, in keeping with the positive health approach, that highlights the interdependence of animal, human, and environmental health.

COVID-19 pandemic is still the biggest issue this year since 2019. According to the WHO, the pandemic has brought out our flaws in all aspects of society and marked the importance of establishing sustainable well-being societies, that are focussed on achieving equal health for the current and future generations, while remaining within ecological boundaries.

Therefore, this year, WHO will focus on bringing worldwide attention to important issues that are required to keep humans and the planet healthy.

Also, the year's campaign will help build a movement to create societies that are centred on the well-being of humans and the earth, amidst the pandemic.

History Of World Health Day

The World Health Organization (WHO) was founded on April 7, 1948. To commemorate the foundation of the WHO, the First World Health Assembly called for the establishment of a World Health Day in 1948.

Every year on April 7th, since 1950, World Health Day has had a different theme and each year's theme represents a current WHO priority issue of concern. The campaigns based on the theme help provide long-term benefits and is not just limited to the day.

Significance Of World Health Day

World Health Day is a chance for people around the world to focus on important public health issues. Countries host special events and campaigns on this day to raise awareness of the current health crisis, its worldwide effect and how to deal with it at a global level.

