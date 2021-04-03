Why Is Raw Mango Juice (Aam Panna) Considered The Best Drink To Treat Sunstroke?

ENGLISH

    By

    Heatstroke, also called sunstroke, is a life-threatening condition prevalent mostly in the summer season. During this season, the temperature of the environment is high and prolonged exposure under the hot sun may cause increased body temperature, followed by serious symptoms such as dehydration, tiredness, weakness, organ failure and many others. [1]

    Raw mango juice or aam panna is an excellent refreshing summer juice popular as a home remedy for heat/sunstroke. The benefits of aam panna for heatstroke are mentioned in both Ayurveda and Unani medical systems for over 4000 years.

    In this article, we will discuss why raw mango juice could be an effective drink to treat sunstroke. Take a look.

    1. Lowers body temperature

    The first symptom of sunstroke is increased body temperature. Raw mango has antipyretic effects, which means, it may help lower the body temperature which may reach above 40-degree-Celcius due to sunstroke. Also, high body temperature affects the brain and cause seizures. [2]

    2. Treats weakness

    Sunstroke causes the body to lose water and salt, leading to weakness due to excessive dehydration. Aam panna may help hydrate the body and balance the electrolyte, thus treating weakness.

    3. Cools the body

    Raw mango juice is an easy and effective way to beat the heat and cool down the body. This excellent rehydrating drink is filled with electrolytes and consuming it, cools the body, which often gets high due to sunstroke.

    4. Treats dry and hot skin

    Raw mango is rich in vitamin C, a potent antioxidant that helps in collagen production and protects the skin from sun damage. The high heat from the sun absorbs fluid from the skin cells and make them dry. Aam panna hydrates and rejuvenates the cells and also protect the skin from sun damage.

    5. Lowers heart rate

    Sunstroke can increase the heart rate due to excessive heat. Raw mango juice is rich in potassium and magnesium and a unique antioxidant called mangiferin that may help lower the heart rate and improve its functions.

    6. Prevents muscle cramps

    Excessive heat can cause involuntary spasms of the large muscles, leading to nighttime leg cramps. Raw mango juice has antispasmodic effects, meaning it may help relieve spasm in those muscles.

    7. Treats fatigue and dizziness

    Heavy sweating and high body temperature due to sunstroke can cause fatigue and dizziness. Aam panna can help cool the body, hydrate the body cells, provide energy and thus, prevent these symptoms from causing any complications.

    8. Lowers excessive thirst

    Sunstroke can increase thirst due to excessive water loss from the body. Water may help quench the thirst but may not be able to balance the electrolyte of the body. Raw mango juice not only hydrates the body but magnesium and potassium in the juice also help balance the body's electrolyte and keep the body healthy.

    9. Minimises headache

    High body temperature can cause a headache during the summer. Drinking aam panna or rubbing the pulp of raw mango over the head helps lower the headache by lowering the body's temperature.

    10. Provides energy

    The best source to give you instant energy during the summer and prevent dehydration is raw mango juice. The presence of sodium, potassium and other electrolytes ion in the juice provide a lot of energy and also hydrates the cells.

    How To Prepare Raw Mango Juice (Aam Panna)

    Ingredients

    • A cup of raw mango pulp (boiled or roasted).
    • Four tablespoons of sweetener such as refined cane sugar, white sugar, jaggery, palm sugar or coconut sugar.
    • A few mint or coriander leaves.
    • One teaspoon of roasted and ground jeera or cumin seeds.
    • Salt (as per the taste)
    • A pinch of pepper powder
    • 3-4 cups of water

    How to prepare boiled or roasted mangoes

    There are two ways in which you can extract the mango pulp

    • Pressure cook the mango until its pulp gets soft and pulpy. You can also boil it in a saucepan. Peel the fruit and extract the pulp.
    • Secondly, roast the mango in an open gas flame till the pulp gets soft from all the sides. Remove the skin (don't remove it fully as the burned mango skin gives smokey flavour to the juice). Then, extract the pulp.

    How to prepare the juice

    • In a grinder, add all the ingredients (except mint leaves) and grind to form a smooth paste.
    • Pour in a juice jar and top with mint leaves.
    • Serve fresh.
    • You can also add a few ice cubes if you prefer it cool.

    Note: Raw mango juice or aam panna is suggested to be taken at least three or four times a day in the case of sunstroke. If you are drinking it as a summer juice, take it around 1-2 times a day.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 3, 2021, 17:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 3, 2021
     
