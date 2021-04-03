Why Is Raw Mango Juice (Aam Panna) Considered The Best Drink To Treat Sunstroke?

1. Lowers body temperature

The first symptom of sunstroke is increased body temperature. Raw mango has antipyretic effects, which means, it may help lower the body temperature which may reach above 40-degree-Celcius due to sunstroke. Also, high body temperature affects the brain and cause seizures. [2]

2. Treats weakness

Sunstroke causes the body to lose water and salt, leading to weakness due to excessive dehydration. Aam panna may help hydrate the body and balance the electrolyte, thus treating weakness.

3. Cools the body

Raw mango juice is an easy and effective way to beat the heat and cool down the body. This excellent rehydrating drink is filled with electrolytes and consuming it, cools the body, which often gets high due to sunstroke.

4. Treats dry and hot skin

Raw mango is rich in vitamin C, a potent antioxidant that helps in collagen production and protects the skin from sun damage. The high heat from the sun absorbs fluid from the skin cells and make them dry. Aam panna hydrates and rejuvenates the cells and also protect the skin from sun damage.

5. Lowers heart rate

Sunstroke can increase the heart rate due to excessive heat. Raw mango juice is rich in potassium and magnesium and a unique antioxidant called mangiferin that may help lower the heart rate and improve its functions.

