Why Does Asthma Worsen At Night? Tips To Manage

According to the recent research published in The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the reason behind asthma getting worse at night have been linked to the influence of the circadian rhythm or system, in contrast to the sleep and physical activities - which were observed as the reasons till now [7][8].

Around 75 per cent of people with asthma experience the symptoms getting worse at night [9].

Mostly, behavioural and environmental factors, including exercise, air temperature, posture, and sleep environment, are known to impact asthma severity.

However, the new study took a different perspective and explored the link between asthma symptoms and the circadian system. The circadian system or rhythm are physical, mental, and behavioural changes that follow a 24-hour cycle; basically, it is a part of the body's internal clock [10]. It is important for the coordination of bodily functions.

Seventeen people with asthma were selected for the study, where lung function, asthma symptoms and bronchodilator use were continuously assessed.

The study had two parts, in one, participants spent 38 hours continuously awake, in a constant posture, and under dim light conditions, with identical snacks every two hours (constant routine), and in another, participants were placed on a recurring 28-hour sleep/wake cycle for a week under dim light conditions, with all behaviours scheduled evenly across the cycle (forced desynchrony).

The experiments revealed that the circadian rhythms play a significant role in regulating pulmonary function over a daily cycle. And the revealed that sleep phases play a significant role in asthma severity independent of circadian effects.

Study results: The influence of circadian cycles on asthma was just as relevant as sleep and wake behavioural cycles. Also, the lowest pulmonary functions were detected at around the circadian equivalent of 4 am. The finding states that the central reason why asthma tends to worsen at night is the uneven combination of sleep behaviours and circadian cycles [12].

According to experts, "This is one of the first studies to carefully isolate the influence of the circadian system from the other factors that are behavioural and environmental, including sleep."

Steven Shea, the co-corresponding author on the study, said, "We observed that those people who have the worst asthma, in general, are the ones who suffer from the greatest circadian-induced drops in pulmonary function at night, and had the greatest changes induced by behaviours, including sleep. "We also found that these results are clinically important because, when studied in the laboratory, symptom-driven bronchodilator inhaler use was as much as four times more often during the circadian night than during the day" [11].

Consequently, while the study findings linked the asthma symptoms to uneven sleep behaviours, there could also be other behaviours or factors that could impact the circadian rhythm.