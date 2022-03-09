What Is Smoking Tea? Is It Better To Smoke Or Drink Tea? Wellness oi-Amritha K

As puzzling as it sounds, smoking tea is real! Cigarettes containing green tea were popular in Vietnam decades ago. The green tea plant (Camellia sinensis), also the source of oolong, black, and white tea, has many health benefits.

It has been consumed as tea for health and ritualistic purposes for thousands of years. Other tea plants have also been smoked for spiritual and health purposes throughout history.

In addition to these reasons, people smoke green tea to quit smoking tobacco cigarettes. However, there are not enough studies on how smoking green tea may benefit, harm, or be safe. And today, we will look into that.

What Is Smoking Tea? Is It Good For Your Health?

Smoking tea hasn't been studied for its health benefits, however. Its beneficial components may be absorbed more quickly into the body through the lungs. However, smoking or inhaling anything burning is not healthy.

Nonetheless, green tea smokers report certain health benefits.

Benefits of smoking tea

1. Reduced anxiety: Green tea contains L-theanine, an amino acid that reduces anxiety. The compound has anxiety-reducing effects by interacting with neurotransmitter receptors [1]. Smoking green tea may have a similar effect. This has been reported by some people who smoke it. Smoking may be a way to absorb L-theanine, but more studies are necessary.

2. Enhanced cognition: L-theanine has mild cognitive-enhancing properties. It might help improve memory, focus, learning abilities, and overall mental function. The combination of L-theanine and caffeine may be responsible for this. Unfortunately, these studies examined only green tea beverages or extracts [2].

3. Caffeine-energy boost: Some people smoke green tea solely for its caffeine boost. Consumption of excessive amounts of caffeine may be harmful, however. By smoking, these compounds may be absorbed more quickly than by digestion.

4. Increased metabolism: Green tea supplements boost metabolism, burn fat, and help you lose weight. Studies support this, particularly those using extracts rich in catechins, the powerful antioxidant in green tea [3]. However, there is no scientific evidence that smoking can result in antioxidant benefits.

5. A healthier alternative to cigarettes: Green tea cigarettes help many people quit smoking. Nicotine, the addictive substance in tobacco, can be removed from the substance, replacing the habit. It is also argued that it is healthier [4]. However, when breathed into your lungs, Smoke causes irritation and tissue damage.

Is It Better To Smoke Or Drink Tea?

You are burning and absorbing carbon dioxide when you smoke something - tea, tobacco, or anything else.

Among the dangers are an increased risk of lung cancer and heart disease. Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should refrain from smoking. The benefits of smoking tea, such as cigarette addiction or quitting, have not been tested in studies. Smoking tea is not considered a reliable, safe, or approved addiction treatment [5][6].

On A Final Note...

Smoking tea is not as healthy as drinking green tea. The health hazards probably outweigh any benefits.

(img source: Kolkota Mirror)

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 15:22 [IST]