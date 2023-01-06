What Is DEXA Test Or Bone Density Test Used In Indian Cricket Team Selection? Know How It's Done Wellness oi-Amritha K

During a meeting on 1 January, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Chairman Roger Binny and Secretary Jay Shah discussed India's performance in 2022 with Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, and chief selector Chetan Sharma.

After the meeting, BCCI announced changes to selection criteria, the return of the "Yo-Yo" Test and DEXA test among others. A BCCI statement stated that both criteria will be incorporated into the unique roadmaps of the central pool of players [1].

What Is A Bone Density Test Or DEXA?

A bone density test, or DEXA, is a method of testing how much bone mineral content is present in certain areas of the skeleton. This is a way of measuring the amount of bone loss as you age. Experts sometimes refer to these tests as bone densitometry tests [2].

As the name implies, dual energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) is a technique that uses X-rays to measure your bone density. Some of the radiation passes through your body, while some is absorbed by your bones and soft tissues.

Role Of Bone Density Test Or DEXA In Cricket

In order to accurately measure how much radiation penetrates bones, DEXA machines use special detectors that transmit that information to a computer. The experts will compare the bone density of cricketers with the bone density of a young, healthy adult or a person the same age, gender, and ethnicity as the cricketer [3].

For DEXA scans, a T-score of -1 or higher represents normal bone density.

You can use DEXA scan results to determine how likely you are to develop osteoporosis and fractures (breaks in the bones).

Trainers will be able to measure body fat percentage, lean muscle mass, water content, and bone density using Dexa tests.

The information helps identify where the fat is located and whether the training methods are yielding results.

Some teams have been doing this for 10 years. It is a fool-proof method that should have been included in testing protocols long ago, as per BCCI.

A skinfold measurement can be manipulated and different results can appear each time. With Dexa, however, the results will be uniform and the data will be retained for future use.

Is DEXA Safe?

Unlike traditional X-rays, bone density scans emit radiation at a much lower level than traditional X-rays, so the radiographer may remain in the scanning room with the player during the scan. Pregnant women should not undergo bone density scans, however, as it may damage their unborn child.

In What Circumstances Is A DEXA Scan Performed?

In determining which individuals may benefit from a DEXA scan and how frequently, healthcare providers take a number of factors into account. If you are over 50, have had a broken bone, or suffer from any other illness that puts your bone health at risk, your healthcare provider may recommend a DEXA scan to assess your bone health and risk of osteoporosis [4].

Health care providers usually recommend women have a DEXA scan to screen for osteoporosis at a younger age than men, since research indicates women start losing bone mass earlier and faster than men.

How Long Does A DEXA Scan Take?

A DEXA scan generally takes no longer than 25 minutes, and many people are in and out within that time frame.

What Are The Uses Of DEXA Scans?

DEXA scans may also be ordered by healthcare providers for the following purposes [5]:

Keep track of the changes in bone health over time.

Keep a close eye on your response to treatment, such as an osteoporosis medication.

Determine the amount of fat and muscle mass in your body (and where they are located).

What is YoYo Test?

An aerobic fitness test called the YoYo Test evaluates the endurance of a player at increasing speeds until exhaustion. It is reported that a good score on the YoYo Test is 20 [6].