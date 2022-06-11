Just In
West Bengal Reports Over A Hundred New Covid-19 Cases After 3 Months
West Bengal reported over a hundred new COVID-19 cases on Friday after three months, Health Department officials said.
The state recorded 107 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 20,20,034, they said.
The state's daily COVID-19 tally had crossed the century mark for the last time on March 11 when it reported 106 cases.
The new cases were detected after testing 7,689 samples-a positivity rate of 1.39 per cent, it said.
The toll remained at 21,205 with no new deaths reported.
West Bengal is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, with experts attributing the spike to the non-wearing of masks and not adhering to social distance norms by people in public places.
"This was about to happen because of the negligent attitude of people, who have forgotten the basic COVID protocols," a senior doctor said.
In the last 24 hours, 49 people recovered, taking the total recovery to 19,98,254.
There are 575 active cases in the state at present. Of them, 553 patients are in home isolation, and 22 are undergoing treatment in hospitals.
