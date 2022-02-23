10 Ways To Stop A Panic Attack Wellness oi-Amritha K

Panic attacks can be frightening and may occur rapidly. The term "panic attack" refers to a sudden onset of intense fear that triggers severe physical symptoms when no danger is the present or apparent cause. When panic attacks occur, you may feel like you are losing control, having a heart attack, or even dying.

You can use the following tips to prevent or manage panic attacks. It may help you in the short term, while others may help you in the long run.

Ways To Stop A Panic Attack

1. Consult a counsellor

CBT (cognitive-behavioural therapy) and other types of counselling can often assist people who suffer from panic attacks and panic disorders. Through cognitive behavioural therapy, you can change the way you view challenging or scary situations and find new ways to cope with them [1].

2. Identify the symptoms of a panic attack

Suppose you recognize you are experiencing a panic attack rather than a heart attack. In that case, you can remind yourself that this is temporary, it will pass, and that you are fine. Of course, there are times when you cannot avoid triggers for panic attacks, but if you are aware of the triggers, this will help you understand that it is a panic attack and not something else [2].

3. Practice mindfulness

Being mindful can help you connect to the reality of what is happening around you. In view of the fact that panic attacks can result in the sense of detachment or separation from reality, this can combat your panic attack as it is approaching or actually occurring.

Mindfulness practice involves focusing your attention on the present, being aware of the emotional state you are in, and meditating to reduce stress and help you relax [3].

4. Perform light exercise

Regular exercise can keep the body healthy and boost mental well-being. Suppose you are feeling stressed, hyperventilating, or having trouble breathing. In that case, you should take a break or opt for a more moderate activity such as walking, swimming, or yoga.

5. Do deep breathing

Hyperventilating is a symptom of panic attacks, which can increase fear. In contrast, deep breathing can reduce symptoms of panic during an attack. Suppose you are able to control your breathing. In that case, you will be less likely to experience hyperventilation, which can worsen the symptoms of a panic attack as well as the panic attack itself [4].

How to: Take deep breaths in and out through your mouth. Feel the air slowly fill your chest and belly and then slowly leave them again. Inhale for a count of four, hold for a second, and then exhale for a count of four.

6. Try muscle relaxation techniques

During a panic attack, the tension in the muscles can cause anxiety, and muscle relaxation techniques can help reduce tension and promote relaxation. The technique of muscle relaxation is similar to deep breathing in that it may be able to stop your panic attack in its tracks by controlling the body's response to it as much as possible [5].

How to: You can relax your muscles at home by consciously relaxing one muscle at a time. Start with something simple, such as your fingers in your hand, and work your way up.

7. Picture something happy

Guided imagery techniques may reduce stress and anxiety. Spending time in nature and visualizing nature can help treat and manage anxiety. Think about your happy place and try to concentrate as much as possible on the details.

How to: Visualise digging your toes into the soft sand or smelling the fresh scent of soil after rain.

8. Recite a mantra

During a panic attack, repeating a mantra internally can provide a sense of relaxation and reassurance. If you have a mantra such as "aum" or words that speak to you personally, you should repeat it in your head on loop until you begin to feel the panic attack subside [6].

9. Taking lavender can help

Many people use lavender as a traditional remedy to reduce stress and help them relax. According to studies, it has a calming effect without causing dependence or withdrawal symptoms. In addition, anxiety symptoms may be reduced or managed using products containing diluted lavender oil.

10. Take prescription medications

Benzodiazepines, such as alprazolam, can be used to treat the symptoms of panic when they occur. However, they do not treat the underlying anxiety disorder and can quickly lead to dependence. Therefore, doctors only recommend them for short-term use during an emergency. However, a physician may prescribe antidepressants for long-term use in some cases [10].