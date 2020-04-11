Coronavirus Lockdown: 6 Ways To Relieve Stress While Working From Home Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Due to the contagious nature of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and to curb its spread among people, the government has imposed a lockdown and because of which most companies have asked their employees to work from home. Working from home has both positive and negative sides to it.

For most people, it is the flexibility that comes with working from home, like getting up and going to sleep at times when your body needs it, which can be wonderfully liberating. But also, working from home can feel stressful at times.

There are many things that can make you feel stressed out while you are working from home; these include lack of structure, too many distractions at home, difficulty in setting boundaries, social isolation, lack of focus and poor sleep.

In this article, we will talk about ways to combat stress while working from home.

1. Set up a routine Set up a routine for yourself and follow that every day. It will be easier for you to work on time and prevent distractions from all sides rather than working when you find the time. For example, you could finish all your household work and then start with your office work without any distractions. So, set up a routine and stick to it while you are working from home. Coronavirus: What Is Social Distancing? Dos And Don'ts Of Social Distancing 2. Stay connected Working from home can make you feel a bit lonely and isolated. To help combat this, you can create your own supportive network of colleagues and friends with whom you can chat whenever you are lonely and bored. It is really important to connect with like-minded people with whom you can share certain things during this stressful time. 3. Motivate yourself To keep you going during this stressful time, it is important to create your own personal rewarding system. You can do this by breaking your everyday tasks into smaller goals, and then when you complete your goal, reward yourself for this achievement. This will keep you feeling motivated. What Are The Possible Causes Of A COVID-19 Patient To Relapse After Recovery? 4. Ask for help Being home all day doesn't mean that you can or should manage all your household work without help. If you take all the household tasks onto your shoulders it can become a source of stress. You should ask for help from your spouse, partner, children or friends and if you are staying alone create a schedule for your tasks so that it's manageable. 5. Avoid multitasking too much Multitasking is good, but doing it excessively will not let you focus on your office work. List down the things that you should do on priority and exclude the things that are not of importance, this will make your multitasking much easier. 6. Take time out for yourself As you can't go out to de-stress yourself, you can relieve your stress by reading a book, cooking a healthy meal, taking a 10-minute walk or listening to songs when you take short breaks in the middle of your work. COVID-19: Guidelines For Post-quarantine Personal Hygiene To Conclude... Focus on what you can do to lessen your stress so that you can enjoy working from home and create an ideal work-life balance during this pandemic.