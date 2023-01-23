Ways To Recognise Signs Of Heart Attack In Others And What To Do Wellness oi-Amritha K

Today, heart problems are not only affecting the elderly, but young adults as well. Experts attribute this to sedentary lifestyles and inadequate physical activity.

According to global data, heart attacks among under-40 adults have increased by 2 percent each year over the past ten years.

Most heart attacks are caused by coronary heart disease, a condition characterized by fatty plaques clogging the coronary arteries. As a result of the build-up of various substances, coronary arteries can narrow and develop coronary artery disease, the primary cause of heart attacks [1][2].

In very rare cases, heart attacks have been caused by a spasm of the blood vessels or a torn blood vessel.

Heart attacks, also known as myocardial infarctions, are serious medical emergencies that require immediate medical attention.

Heart Attack Symptoms And How To Recognize Them

You are watching a movie, an intense scene assumes - and a character experiences terrible chest pain. The next thing you know, they fall to the ground and is pronounced dead.

This is what we've seen for a while and to a certain extent, believe. In reality, heart attacks don't happen that way. Thankfully, we can spot a heart attack before it happens. That makes it easier to treat a heart attack before it happens.

The more we educate ourselves and pay attention to what is going on around us, the less likely it is that disaster will occur. There are several signs related to heart attacks. If you have a family history of heart attacks, you need to be all the more vigilant [3].

The most common symptom of a heart attack is chest pain, although the symptoms of a heart attack can vary depending on the gender and age of the individual.

Heart Attack Symptoms To Watch Out For

Dizziness: In addition to exhaustion, inadequate sleep, or inadequate intake of food and fluids, dizziness may also be caused by heart issues If, however, you find that a person is suddenly feeling dizzy with no specific cause and feeling chest discomfort, it could be because of heart failure [4].

Chest pain: The feeling of chest pain is undoubtedly a signal of a pending heart attack, but it is not sudden. It may be intermittent in nature. Some may feel an immense amount of pressure applied to their chest, while others may feel a heavy load being placed on their chest. As a result, one has sufficient time to contact a medical practitioner in order to be treated as soon as possible [5].

Arm pain: Another way of identifying a heart attack before it occurs is through arm pain. In most cases, the left arm is the source of pain, but it can also occur in the right arm. Sometimes, the pain can originate in the chest and extend to the arm. Whenever this kind of shooting pain occurs without apparent cause, it is important that the individual consult a physician and accompany the patient [6].

Sweating: In the event of excessive sweating without apparent cause, you should get the individual to the medical aid as soon as possible. You should contact a doctor immediately and rush the individual to the nearest hospital. Do not allow them to drive themselves to the hospital.

Persistent cough: When a cough persists for a long period of time, you should seek medical treatment. It is especially important if the patient has a history of heart disease. It is possible that pink mucus, or mucus that contains blood platelets, may be a sign that heart failure is progressing, allowing blood to escape the lungs [7].

Swelling of the legs and feet: When the heart cannot pump blood effectively, this can lead to bloating of the hands and feet. This is due to blood back up in the veins. In addition, heart failure can cause the kidneys to have difficulty removing excess sodium and water from the body, resulting in swelling of the feet and ankles as well [8].

Irregular heart beat: This is not a sign of an immediate heart attack, but it is important to note that skipping a beat in excitement is different from having irregular beats. It is important to consult a physician if you feel your heart is not beating normally, or if you experience this phenomenon frequently. This will help prevent a heart attack before it occurs.

Signs Of Heart Attack In Women

The symptoms of a heart attack may display differently in females, and may appear less obvious or unrelated to the condition.

Women may experience the following symptoms of a heart attack, whether or not they experience chest pain [9][10]:

Disruptions to sleep

A sudden onset of weakness

Breathing difficulty

Symptoms such as nausea, indigestion, or other digestive disturbances

Body aches

A feeling of general malaise

Back or upper body discomfort

On A Final Note...

In order to minimise damage and increase the chances of a full recovery from heart attacks, it is imperative that you recognize them as early as possible and seek prompt medical attention. Even the slightest indication should be taken seriously and checked.

In certain instances, your body may be displaying alarming signs, so do not ignore any signals your body is expressing.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, January 23, 2023, 9:05 [IST]