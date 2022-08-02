Just In
- 3 hrs ago Smartphones And Other Digital Devices May Help Improve Memory, Says New Study
- 3 hrs ago Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Know The Difference; If You Had Chickenpox, Are You Safe?
- 3 hrs ago Alaya F Flaunts Her Toned Figure In Bikini Set, As She Enjoys The Maldivian Sun!
- 4 hrs ago Kalki Jayanti 2022: Date, Puja Rituals, Legends, History And Significance Of Kali Yuga
Don't Miss
- Sports India create history, win first-ever Lawn Bowls Gold in Commonwealth Games
- News Delhi court grants bail to 4 in money laundering case involving DK Shivakumar
- Finance Gold Price Delhi, August 2, 2022: Marginal Dip In Gold, Big Fall In Silver Prices
- Movies Netizens Question Charu Asopa For Wearing Sindoor Amid Divorce Reports With Rajeev Sen
- Automobiles Novitec Ferrari Portofino M Revealed 694bhp & Carbon Add-Ons - Baby Ferrari Gets Raucous
- Technology OnePlus 10T Unboxed Ahead Of Launch: Another Embargo Breach?
- Travel East Africa's Soda Lakes: Flamingos Natural Haven
- Education BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Exam Starts Tomorrow; Tips, Exam Pattern & more
Unstable Weather And Heavy Rains Leave Bangaloreans Feeling Feverish With A Sore Throat - Here's Why
According to a report by TOI, Bengalureans have been experiencing sore throats and fever for the last two weeks due to a change in weather and lifestyle. The sudden changes in temperature that we've been facing in Blore for the past few months have been good at times when you are home chilling and bad the rest of the time [1].
Along with the heavy rains and occasional heat and humidity comes the common cold, cough, throat pain and general fatigue [2].
Why Does A Change In Weather Cause Sore Throat?
Trying to figure out if climate change can cause a sore throat? There are many possible causes of sore throats, and not all are related to illness. The throat tissue can dry out during cold weather and cause severe irritation. The symptoms can be exacerbated if you breathe through your mouth rather than your nose. Due to this, it is common for people to experience a sore throat in cold weather [3][4].
Rakesh, M, writer at a prominent lifestyle site, said he had been suffering from a sore throat for two days. "I had the sore throat for two days, and then the fever followed. I was finding it difficult to eat; I wasn't feeling that hungry either."
Another Bangalore resident, an SEO specialist, said, "For the last two days, I have had a severe sore throat. It feels like something scratchy is stuck in my throat, especially when I am drinking water or eating something." He continued to add that during this time, he couldn't eat anything spicy and only came by some relief after going to the doctor and getting prescribed medicines for sore throat.
While Rakesh's sore throat may have been associated with the fever that appeared on the third day, the latter did not show any fever symptoms.
Shivangi Karn, a writer at a Bangalore firm, said, "Yes, I have been having a sore throat for the past few days but especially at night. I will be sleeping, and suddenly, I can feel the dry cough slowly creeping up. So, I get up and drink some water for relief." Shivangi hasn't had any fever symptoms, but her sore throat keeps coming and going.
Changing weather conditions can cause sore throats and other respiratory illnesses that can cause various uncomfortable symptoms. However, with a little at-home TLC, these illnesses can be easily managed in non-severe cases [4].
What To Do For Sore Throat?
Dr Arya Krishnan, NHS UK, advises to drink warm fluids such as hot tea, gargle salt water, use lozenges -and use masks whenever you step out. She also said that if the sore throat becomes severe to the point that you are not able to eat or drink, consult a doctor immediately.
If the home remedies are not working, try over-the-counter medicines like cough syrups or throat-numbing sprays [5].
Try to breathe through your nose whenever you run or simply walk so that moisture can be added to the air. If throat soreness develops after returning inside, it should subside within a few days.
On A Final Note...
Sore throats do not need to be a cause for concern. This uncomfortable condition usually lasts only three to ten days and can be treated at home. If you begin to experience breathing difficulties, swallowing difficulties, difficulty opening your mouth, or earaches, you may be experiencing something more serious. Should your symptoms be severe, seek treatment at the nearest emergency care facility.
- wellnessSore Throat At Night? Foods To Eat And Avoid
- fashion trendsFrom January To December, What Colour Outfit To Wear Based On Each Month's Weather?
- wellnessExperts Warns; Cold Weather Bad For Heart Patients
- wellnessCold Weather, Fewer Sun Hours Increase Alcoholic Cirrhosis
- wellnessWeather Change: Foods That Help In Boosting Immunity & Prevent Infections
- pulseCyclones That Hit India Recently
- wellnessSay Goodbye to Illness During Bad Weather, Have These 20 Foods To Boost Immunity
- body careTips For Healthy Nails
- diet fitness10 Things To Do Before Workouts
- wellnessMonsoon Health Tips: 13 Ways To Stay Healthy During The Rainy Season
- wellness6 Tips To Protect Your Child From Monsoon Diseases