Unstable Weather And Heavy Rains Leave Bangaloreans Feeling Feverish With A Sore Throat - Here's Why Wellness oi-Amritha K

According to a report by TOI, Bengalureans have been experiencing sore throats and fever for the last two weeks due to a change in weather and lifestyle. The sudden changes in temperature that we've been facing in Blore for the past few months have been good at times when you are home chilling and bad the rest of the time [1].

Along with the heavy rains and occasional heat and humidity comes the common cold, cough, throat pain and general fatigue [2].

Why Does A Change In Weather Cause Sore Throat?

Trying to figure out if climate change can cause a sore throat? There are many possible causes of sore throats, and not all are related to illness. The throat tissue can dry out during cold weather and cause severe irritation. The symptoms can be exacerbated if you breathe through your mouth rather than your nose. Due to this, it is common for people to experience a sore throat in cold weather [3][4].

Rakesh, M, writer at a prominent lifestyle site, said he had been suffering from a sore throat for two days. "I had the sore throat for two days, and then the fever followed. I was finding it difficult to eat; I wasn't feeling that hungry either."

Another Bangalore resident, an SEO specialist, said, "For the last two days, I have had a severe sore throat. It feels like something scratchy is stuck in my throat, especially when I am drinking water or eating something." He continued to add that during this time, he couldn't eat anything spicy and only came by some relief after going to the doctor and getting prescribed medicines for sore throat.

While Rakesh's sore throat may have been associated with the fever that appeared on the third day, the latter did not show any fever symptoms.

Shivangi Karn, a writer at a Bangalore firm, said, "Yes, I have been having a sore throat for the past few days but especially at night. I will be sleeping, and suddenly, I can feel the dry cough slowly creeping up. So, I get up and drink some water for relief." Shivangi hasn't had any fever symptoms, but her sore throat keeps coming and going.

Changing weather conditions can cause sore throats and other respiratory illnesses that can cause various uncomfortable symptoms. However, with a little at-home TLC, these illnesses can be easily managed in non-severe cases [4].

What To Do For Sore Throat?

Dr Arya Krishnan, NHS UK, advises to drink warm fluids such as hot tea, gargle salt water, use lozenges -and use masks whenever you step out. She also said that if the sore throat becomes severe to the point that you are not able to eat or drink, consult a doctor immediately.

If the home remedies are not working, try over-the-counter medicines like cough syrups or throat-numbing sprays [5].

Try to breathe through your nose whenever you run or simply walk so that moisture can be added to the air. If throat soreness develops after returning inside, it should subside within a few days.

On A Final Note...

Sore throats do not need to be a cause for concern. This uncomfortable condition usually lasts only three to ten days and can be treated at home. If you begin to experience breathing difficulties, swallowing difficulties, difficulty opening your mouth, or earaches, you may be experiencing something more serious. Should your symptoms be severe, seek treatment at the nearest emergency care facility.