'Tobacco Causes Painful Death': New Health Warning From December 1 On Tobacco Packs Wellness oi-PTI

Tobacco products manufactured, imported, or packaged on or after December 1, 2022 will display a new image with the textual health warning "Tobacco causes painful death," the Union Health Ministry has said. The image will be valid for a period of one year following its commencement from December 1.

Also, tobacco products manufactured, imported, or packaged on or after December 1, 2023 will display an image with textual health warning "tobacco users die younger," according to the new health warnings notified by the ministry.

The ministry has notified the new health warnings through an amendment in the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008 dated 21st July 2022.

The amended rules under the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Third Amendment Rules, 2022, will be applicable from December 1, 2022.

The notification in 19 languages is available on websites: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and http://ntcp.nhp.gov.in

The ministry in a statement said any person engaged directly or indirectly in the manufacture, production, supply, import, or distribution of cigarettes or any tobacco products will ensure that all tobacco product packages have the specified health warnings exactly as prescribed.

Violation of the guidelines is a punishable offence with imprisonment or fine as prescribed in Section 20 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003, the government said. PTI PLB VN VN

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 11:02 [IST]