Immunisation, Vaccination And Inoculation: What’s The Difference?

What Is Immunisation?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it's the "process by which a person becomes protected against a disease through vaccination."[1]

In short, immunisation is the process where your body develops resistance or immunity against harmful diseases after administering a vaccine. Children are vaccinated from a very young age in order to develop immunity; BCG vaccine is given at birth to develop immunity against tuberculosis, oral polio vaccine is given at different stages within the first year birth, and TT vaccine is given between the ages 10-16 in order to develop immunity against tetanus. Most of the children in India are also immunised with other important vaccines such as Hepatitis B vaccine, Pentavelant, Rota Virus Vaccine, Measles vaccine [2] [3].

A person can acquire immunity naturally by exposing to the disease causing pathogens and then letting the body develop antibodies to fight the disease. But the modern meaning of immunisation is the administration of vaccine to develop immunity against a disease. Vaccination works the same way as immunising someone by exposing to a pathogen, expect the person develops immune response without getting the disease.

It takes approximately two weeks for an immune response to work, which means your body will not develop immunity immediately after a vaccination or immunisation. Also, many immunisers need several doses for it to be effective; in the case of COVID-19 a booster vaccine is given 12-16 week after the dose.

Immunisation against a disease is not life-long. While some vaccines such as tetanus vaccine can last for 30 years, some such as the influenza vaccine is required to take every year [4].

So, a vaccine helps you develop immunity against a disease. Now let's talk about vaccination.

Photo courtesy: freepik