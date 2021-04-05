Summer Heat Tips: What To Wear, What To Eat And How To Beat The Heat Wellness oi-Amritha K

Summer heat is excruciating, and we are all living it now. As Indian summer continues to blaze in all different parts of the country, air-conditioned rooms and cold drinks have become our saviours.

According to reports, Summer 2021 may extend till mid-August. So, you really need to prep yourself to avoid the heat rashes, heatstroke, heat cramps, dehydration, and so many more minor health issues, as well as the irritability that comes with the excess heat.

You can prepare yourself to be a bit cautious this summer to avoid the irritability and health issues caused by excessive heat exposure. Here are some simple and practical tips that can help you manage the heat and enjoy the summer.

What To Drink During Summer?

First things first, you need to make sure you are well-dehydrated all the time in the summer. The constant sweating makes you lose the water content in the body, leaving you thirsty and dehydrated [1]. Here are some foods that can help keep you hydrated.

Fresh juice: No, not the store-bought juices loaded with sugar but all-natural fruit juices which can help keep you active in the scorching heat. If you are buying from shops, check the label for '100 per cent juice with no sugar added' [2].

Water: Don't just drink when you feel thirsty; drink water throughout the day to prevent dehydration or over-exhaustion. You don't have to wait till you are dehydrated to drink water; carry a bottle and make sure you are keeping yourself hydrated [3].

Avoid alcohol and caffeine: This surely does not come as a surprise as it is common knowledge that alcohol will leave you dehydrated and tired under the sun. However, if you cannot go without a cold brew, make sure you are drinking water in between. Like alcohol, caffeine reduces the water content in your body, so on hot days, avoid tea and coffee as much as you can [4].

What To Eat During Summer?

During the summer season, eating the right foods can make a huge difference in managing your body heat and keeping you cool. Adjust your diet accordingly to include and avoid the following foods [5].

Fresh fruits and vegetables: Fruits and vegetables are easy to digest and often high in water content, making it a perfect diet for the summer. Fresh fruit and vegetable salads can help keep you hydrated and full healthily and lightly, not leaving you feeling too full.

Spicy foods: While it is best to control your spicy foods consumption, you don't have to give them up entirely. The sweat caused by spicy foods can help cool your body down - so eat in moderation.

Lean meats: Avoid meat with fat because fat takes longer for your body to digest and carries a higher salt content, straining your body in the heat, leaving you feeling tired and irritated. If you cannot entirely avoid meat, consume lean meats [6].

What To Wear During Summer?

The way you dress matters a lot, especially during the summer season. Dress in a manner, so you are comfortable outside in the heat.

Wear loose, light-coloured clothes and cotton.

Wear sunglasses to prevent the harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays from scorching your corneas and protect your eyes [7]. Buy sunglasses that block 90 to 100 per cent of UV rays.

Wear sunscreen before getting out of the shade; use sunscreen with an SPF rating of at least 15 and apply on areas that burn easily, such as nose, ears, shoulders, and back of the neck.

Wear hats to keep your face safe, and a lip balm with SPF protection blocks out the sun and holds in moisture for your lips [8].

Pay attention to the weather warnings, especially if you live in an area that has high temperatures. When outside, find shady spots to rest or go to places that can offer cold temperatures.

On A Final Note...

The hot summer is inevitable. It is always safe to consider the tips above to avoid heat strokes and bring down your body temperature to not struggle with excess sweating and overheating of the body.

If your body temperature seems to be high for reasons unknown or you are not cooling down after trying some of these remedies, please seek medical help.