11 Home Remedies To Reduce Body Heat Quickly: From Coconut Water To Yoga

1. Eat Watery Fruits & Vegetables Fruits and vegetables that have rich water content can help bring down the body heat [4]. Consume fruits such as watermelon, honeydew melon and pomegranate to reduce body heat to a great extent and also to keep yourself hydrated, and your body cool [5]. Vegetables such as cucumber and surprisingly onions are also beneficial for bringing down the body heat [6][7]. Green leafy vegetables such as spinach, celery and kale, these contain a high amount of water content, which can be beneficial for body heat [8].

2. Try Some Seeds Variety of seeds such as fenugreek, poppy and fennel are great for bringing down your body heat [9]. Take one tablespoon of fenugreek seed, soak it overnight in a glass of water and drink it in the morning to bring down your body heat quickly - this is also applicable to fennel seeds [10]. Poppy seeds and fennel seeds also have a cooling effect on your body that helps regulate the temperature [11]. You can enjoy the benefits of poppy seeds by grinding the little black seeds using a little water to make a paste and adding some salt to it.

3. Drink Coconut Water Coconut water is the best drink for summer. Drinking coconut water is one of the best home remedies to reduce body heat and fight summer health problems like dehydration and summer infections [12]. This refreshing drink contains electrolyte composition which is loaded with nutrients further lifting the energy of a person [13]. You can drink a glass of coconut water every day in order to keep your body cool.

4. Drink Amla (Indian Gooseberry) Potion Rich in vitamin C, the Indian gooseberry also known as amla, can help reduce the heat in your body [14]. Mix one portion of amla with four portions of water. Add some sugar or salt for taste and drink it daily. Drink this juice for two times in a day according to the heat generated in your body, and this will help in releasing the heat from the body and help prevent heat boils, rashes and acne [15].

5. Drink Buttermilk Since ages, buttermilk is used to beat the heat in the body [16]. Buttermilk is also beneficial for women suffering from hot flashes and sweat-related problems [17]. Buttermilk provides the right amount of minerals and vitamins in the body. Drink buttermilk two times in a day to beat the heat.

6. Drink Cold Water One of the simplest remedy to beat the heat is drinking cold water. As soon as you feel there is a change in body temperature, take a glass of water and sip it [18]. This will prevent dehydration in the body and avoid getting worse. Another way is to always to add some ice cubes to the water so that it is cool for a longer period of time.

7. Try A Peppermint (Pudina) Bath Peppermint possesses cooling effect which helps to reduce the body heat instantly [19]. Take a few fresh peppermint leaves and put in a pot of boiling water. Now strain the leaves and allow the water to cool down. Now add this water to the normal bathing water and soak in this water for 20-30 minutes. You can also use water for normal bathing. Repeat this daily to reduce the heat in the body [20]. Eating mint leaves or drinking mint leaf juice can also bring down your body temperature [21].

8. Apply Aloe Vera On Your Body - Or Drink It Using aloe vera is one among the effective remedies that help to keep your body cool [22]. Due to the cooling properties in aloe vera, it helps to maintain the normal temperature of the body. Extract some fresh aloe vera gel from the plant and rub it all over your body. Repeat this every day. Another way to include aloe vera in your daily regime is to drink fresh aloe vera juice every day [23].

9. Apply Sandalwood Sandalwood contains cooling and soothing properties which help to keep your body cool and calm, especially in the summer [24]. Take two spoons of sandalwood and mix some water to make a thick paste. Now add a few drops of rose water and apply this paste on your forehead and chest. Allow the sandalwood mask to dry (3-5 mins) and rinse off with normal water.

10. Take A Cold Foot Bath A quick and easy way to bring your body temperature down, the trick is to place your feet in a cold foot batt [25]. Add cold water and ice cubes to a bucket of water, immerse your feet and soak for up to 20 minutes. You can add a few drops of peppermint essential oil for some extra cooling effect.

11. Try Yoga Not all yoga poses will benefit you, but practising Sitali breath can have a cooling effect on your body and your mind. This breathing technique helps you to relax mentally and physically [26].