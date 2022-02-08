Just In
- 34 min ago Valentine's Day 2022 Love Horoscope For 12 Zodiac Signs
- 3 hrs ago Indian Scientists Claim To Have Designed Vaccine Against All Coronavirus Variants
- 5 hrs ago Magh Gupt Navratri 2022: Know Dates, Puja Timings, Puja Rituals, History And Significance
- 8 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 08 February 2022: Check today's horoscope predictions for For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- Finance Yes Bank Slashes Interest Rates On Savings Account By 25 Bps
- News 'Agar Congress na hoti...': PM Modi reminds grand old party its sins
- Movies Halle Berry Is 'Heartbroken' That No Black Woman Won Oscar For Best Actress Since Her 2002 Win
- Sports T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan Super 12 match tickets sold out within five minutes
- Technology iPhone 13 Now Available Starting At Rs. 68,900 In India; There’s A Catch
- Education UPSC IFS Admit Card 2021 Released For Mains Exam At upsc.gov.in, Check How To Download
- Automobiles Camouflaged Tata Nexon EV Spotted Again: May Come With Larger Battery Pack
- Travel Where To Go In February: Top Destinations In Mizoram
Eating Too Much Chocolate Can Have These Effects On Your Body
Valentine's Day is almost upon us, and it is a time when chocolates are consumed more than usual. While chocolate, especially dark chocolate, has certain health benefits accorded to it, eating too much chocolate (or anything) can have not-so-great effects on your body.
We hate to be the bearer of the bad news on this season of love, but isn't it always good to know how eating too much of something can affect our body? So, here are the side effects of eating too much chocolate. Let's take a look.
Side Effects Of Eating Too Much Chocolate
1. Acne
Acne is the most common side effect of eating too much chocolate. It is possible for acne to be triggered by any compound present in chocolate, such as milk, cocoa butter, sugar, cocoa solids, etc.
2. Acid reflux issue
Due to its ability to allow gastric juice to pass through the oesophagus, chocolate can cause irritation in the stomach lining. This causes a burning sensation in the chest called heartburn as gastric juice irritates the oesophagus [1].
3. Gastrointestinal issues
Caffeine is acidic by nature, so eating too much chocolate can result in gastrointestinal discomfort. Acidic foods can cause heartburn, acid reflux, ulcers, and other digestive problems. High caffeine intake can aggravate digestive problems.
4. High potassium content
Chocolate is a potassium-rich food, which is not recommended for people suffering from adrenal and kidney diseases. People suffering from these conditions should avoid foods high in potassium. Therefore, eating excessive amounts of chocolate is not recommended for them [2][3].
5. Irregular heartbeat and anxiety
Caffeine is predominantly found in cocoa and is responsible for enhancing energy levels. However, when taken in excess, it can cause adverse reactions such as irregular and fast heartbeats, dizziness, sweating, and anxiety [4][5].
6. Weight gain
Chocolate contains a high number of calories, which leads to unhealthy weight gain. Additionally, increased weight can lead to problems such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease [6].
7. May cause dehydration
Caffeine, also present in chocolate, is a diuretic that encourages your body to expel excess salt and water through urine production. It can, however, dehydrate you as well [7].
On A Final Note...
In terms of side effects, the effects of chocolate on a person depend on how that person reacts to its various components. Because it is an individual response, an element may be beneficial to one person but detrimental to another. The effect will vary depending on the body's reaction to the element. However, excessive consumption of chocolate may have side effects on your health, such as weight gain, acne or both. Enjoy this Valentine's Day responsibly!
- diabetesWorld Chocolate Day 2021: Are Chocolates Good For People With Diabetes?
- skin careHappy Chocolate Day 2021: 5 Must-Buy Chocolate Based Beauty Products And Their Benefits
- wellnessWhat You Need To Know About Chocolate Meditation
- diet fitnessYou Can Lose Weight By Eating Chocolate Cake!
- wellness7 Foods You Should Eat When You Are In A Bad Mood!
- nutrition10 Myths And Truths About Chocolate You Should Know
- nutrition11 Foods Rich In Copper That You Need To Add In Your Diet
- diet fitnessTop 11 Indian Homemade Protein Shakes For Weight Loss
- wellnessList Of 11 Foods You Can't Eat With Braces
- skin careEasy And Effective DIY Chocolate Face Masks For Youthful Skin
- disorders cure9 Simple Tips To Increase Your “Feel Good” Hormones For A Better Mood Instantly!
- recipesEggless Chocolate Cake Recipe: How To Prepare Eggless Chocolate Cake At Home