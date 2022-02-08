Eating Too Much Chocolate Can Have These Effects On Your Body Wellness oi-Amritha K

Valentine's Day is almost upon us, and it is a time when chocolates are consumed more than usual. While chocolate, especially dark chocolate, has certain health benefits accorded to it, eating too much chocolate (or anything) can have not-so-great effects on your body.

We hate to be the bearer of the bad news on this season of love, but isn't it always good to know how eating too much of something can affect our body? So, here are the side effects of eating too much chocolate. Let's take a look.

Side Effects Of Eating Too Much Chocolate

1. Acne

Acne is the most common side effect of eating too much chocolate. It is possible for acne to be triggered by any compound present in chocolate, such as milk, cocoa butter, sugar, cocoa solids, etc.

2. Acid reflux issue

Due to its ability to allow gastric juice to pass through the oesophagus, chocolate can cause irritation in the stomach lining. This causes a burning sensation in the chest called heartburn as gastric juice irritates the oesophagus [1].

3. Gastrointestinal issues

Caffeine is acidic by nature, so eating too much chocolate can result in gastrointestinal discomfort. Acidic foods can cause heartburn, acid reflux, ulcers, and other digestive problems. High caffeine intake can aggravate digestive problems.

4. High potassium content

Chocolate is a potassium-rich food, which is not recommended for people suffering from adrenal and kidney diseases. People suffering from these conditions should avoid foods high in potassium. Therefore, eating excessive amounts of chocolate is not recommended for them [2][3].

5. Irregular heartbeat and anxiety

Caffeine is predominantly found in cocoa and is responsible for enhancing energy levels. However, when taken in excess, it can cause adverse reactions such as irregular and fast heartbeats, dizziness, sweating, and anxiety [4][5].

6. Weight gain

Chocolate contains a high number of calories, which leads to unhealthy weight gain. Additionally, increased weight can lead to problems such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease [6].

7. May cause dehydration

Caffeine, also present in chocolate, is a diuretic that encourages your body to expel excess salt and water through urine production. It can, however, dehydrate you as well [7].

On A Final Note...

In terms of side effects, the effects of chocolate on a person depend on how that person reacts to its various components. Because it is an individual response, an element may be beneficial to one person but detrimental to another. The effect will vary depending on the body's reaction to the element. However, excessive consumption of chocolate may have side effects on your health, such as weight gain, acne or both. Enjoy this Valentine's Day responsibly!

