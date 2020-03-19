Should You Have Sex During Coronavirus Outbreak? Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Since coronavirus has been declared a pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have been urging people to take precautionary measures in order to prevent the virus from spreading. But, considering the CDC's advice to avoid handshakes and hugs, you might be wondering whether or not it is safe to have sex during the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus is spread through water droplets from the nose and mouth, which contains the virus. It is transmitted from person to person, usually between people who are close within six feet of each other. So, when an infected person kisses their partner, it may put the partner at an increased risk of infection.

So, the question lies can coronavirus be transmitted during sex? Health experts are discouraging people from greeting one another with a cheek kiss because kissing someone infected with COVID-19 could leave you getting infected with the virus.

When you are into physical intimacy, it is pretty likely you are going to be swapping some saliva while kissing. This can increase the risk of transmitting the virus.

Can coronavirus be sexually transmitted?

There is no current evidence to prove that coronavirus can be transmitted via either vaginal or anal intercourse. COVID-19 is primarily spread through respiratory droplets when a person coughs or sneezes and secondarily, touching contaminated surfaces can also spread the virus. So, the virus can be transmitted through saliva while kissing.

Is it fine to have sex?

If you or your partner has contracted the virus, it is suggested to stay away from the infected person as much as possible, which also means no physical intimacy. The CDC and WHO have issued guidelines on how to self-quarantine for 14 days after the illness begins.

In addition, if you or your partner has no symptoms and have not been exposed to the virus, then it is fine to have sex.

Should you have sex with a new partner?

Given the total number of COVID-19 cases increasing every day, it is recommended to stay at home and interact with only a few people keeping a distance of about six feet from them. However, there are other ways to engage with sexual partners; you could try other options of sexual intimacy such as sexting, cybersex and phone sex.

How to keep sex toys clean?

Keep your sex toys clean by using just soap and water.

Tips To Avoid Sexual Contact If You Have Any COVID-19 Symptoms

Social distance yourself from partners

Avoid sexual activity if you or your partner is showing any signs of coronavirus

Consider alternative forms of sexual expression.

To Conclude...

If you want to keep yourself healthy and safe, then it makes sense to avoid getting physically close with your partner or kissing for that matter.