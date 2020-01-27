Sea Salt: Health Benefits, Risk Factors And Uses

Difference Between Sea Salt And Table Salt Difference Between Sea Salt And Table Salt Sea salt and table salt varies according to their texture, taste and processing. Here's the difference between the two of them. Type Of Difference Sea Salt Table Salt Taste As sea salt contains minerals, it is not too salty and instead, have a little sweet taste. As table salt is highly processed with iodine, it is saltier compared to the sea salt. Texture The granules of sea salt are larger Table salt has a fine texture. Colour It is slightly greyish, dull brown or pinkish in colour due to fewer filtration It is available in pure white colour. Processing Sea salt is mined by evaporating ocean water. It is dissolved in water, precipitated for the removal of minerals and then reevaporated followed by adding sodium chloride, iodine and anti-caking agents. Content of iodine It naturally contains a very less amount of iodine It is processed with added iodine which is helpful for the regulation of thyroid hormones. Impurities It contains more impurities due to less processing. It does not contain any impurities due to heavy processing. Sea Salt And Its Potential Health Benefits Sodium is vital for our body for maintaining the cellular homeostasis and regulating fluid and electrolyte balance in the body. It also helps in the contraction and relaxation of muscles, and in excitability of nerve cells. Sea salt naturally contains 40% sodium which makes it valuable for our body. Some of the common health benefits of sea salt are as follows:

1. Maintains electrolyte balance The minerals of sea salt like magnesium, sodium and calcium help in maintaining the electrolytic equilibrium in the body which further helps to improve the blood circulation, muscle strength and overall body functions. [2]

2. Normalizes heartbeat Sodium, potassium and chloride in sea salt help in the nerve excitability and muscle contraction. This helps to improve cardiovascular health and normalize the heartbeat. [3]

3. Helps in digestion Sea salt helps in protein digestion, regulates the digestive enzymes, pancreatic secretions and increases the count of good gut bacteria. All these features of sea salt help in aiding digestive problems and promote weight loss. [4]

4. Manages blood pressure Sodium in sea salt helps to regulate the blood pressure in the body as it is one of the major electrolytes. A study says that sea salt helps reduce both diastolic blood pressure and systolic blood pressure which are good for the management of hypertension. [5]

5. Manages osteoporosis Sea salt is very helpful in the management of inflammatory diseases like psoriatic arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. A study says that sea salt has a therapeutic effect which helps to treat knee osteoporosis in people. [6]

6. Boosts immune system Sea salt has an alkalizing property which prevents the growth of harmful microorganisms in the body. Also, the minerals present in the salt help boost the immune system. [7]

Risks Associated With Overconsumption Of Sea Salt Sea salt is good for our health, but only in the recommended amount. According to the U.S. Dietary Reference, the recommended amount of sea salt is up to 2300 mg/day and 1500 mg/day for people below 14 years of age, pregnant, older and with chronic diseases like hypertension and diabetes. However, it is advised to reduce the intake to 1500 mg/day. [8] When the level of sodium increases in the body due to overconsumption of sea salt, the risks of diseases also increases. Usually, the sodium in our body is not increased by having home-cooked foods but by processed foods available in the market like pizza, chips, popcorns and soups. The risks associated with too much salt consumption are the following: Stroke

Bloating and increased water retention

Heart attack

Stomach cancer

Osteoporosis

How To Use Sea Salt While cooking, do not add sea salt directly to your dish. Instead, divide the total amount into equal proportions and add them one at a time after each ingredient for better taste.

Adding a pinch of sea salt over sweets like cookies and cakes add more to its taste.