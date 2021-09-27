14 Safe And Effective Home Remedies For Ringworm Infection: Garlic, Tea Tree Oil, Salt And More

Home Remedies For Ringworm Infection

1. Tea Tree Oil

According to a study, tea tree oil can be used as a topical antiseptic agent against the treatment of fungal infection. It has both antifungal and antiseptic properties and could be an excellent remedy to cure ringworm. [2]

How to use: Apply undiluted tea tree oil on the affected area with a cotton ball. Leave it for about 20 minutes and rinse thoroughly. Repeat this procedure thrice a day to get best results.

2. Garlic

Garlic has potent antidermatophytic agents that may help fight all kinds of skin infections, including ringworm infection. It has a long history of medicinal use and thus, can help kill the fungi effectively associated with causing the infection and prevent their growth as well. [3]

How to use: Apply crushed garlic on ringworm directly. Leave it for an hour and rinse with warm water. Apply 2-3 times on a daily basis.

3. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is considered to be one of the safest and effective remedies to treat ringworm infection. The lauric acid present in the oil is capable of killing fungus that causes ringworm. Also, its anti-inflammatory properties may help reduce the infection to a great extent. [4]

How to use: Massage coconut oil on the ringworm infection and wash off after sometime.

4. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar dressing is famous for treating ringworm infection due to its antifungal properties. As apple cider vinegar is acidic in nature, it may help eliminate ringworm if used for around a period of one month regularly.

How to use: Gently apply apple cider vinegar over the area of the ringworm. Rinse with warm water after some time.

5. Turmeric

Turmeric as a traditional medicine is widely appreciated worldwide. The curcumonoids in turmeric may help fight the fungal infection efficiently and treat ringworm infection due to its antidermatophytic and antifungal activities. [5]

How to use: Turmeric can be consumed orally by mixing it with sugar or honey. Or, it can be ground into a paste and applied on the infected area. Combining both the methods, however, will prove to be more impactful and effective.