14 Safe And Effective Home Remedies For Ringworm Infection: Garlic, Tea Tree Oil, Salt And More
Ringworm (dermatophytosis) is a fungal infection that normally affects the skin, nails, foot and scalp. However, it can appear on other parts of the body too. Ringworm forms a ring-like structure on the skin with darker scaly edges and soft pale centre. If left untreated, it can spread far on skin areas leading to severe complications. [1]
Ringworm infection is usually triggered by moisture present on the skin. There are several medications such as antifungal creams, ointments and solutions available to treat the condition, however, home remedies are considered the best due to its minimal side effects.
In this article, we will discuss some of the best home remedies for ringworm infection. Take a look.
Home Remedies For Ringworm Infection
1. Tea Tree Oil
According to a study, tea tree oil can be used as a topical antiseptic agent against the treatment of fungal infection. It has both antifungal and antiseptic properties and could be an excellent remedy to cure ringworm. [2]
How to use: Apply undiluted tea tree oil on the affected area with a cotton ball. Leave it for about 20 minutes and rinse thoroughly. Repeat this procedure thrice a day to get best results.
2. Garlic
Garlic has potent antidermatophytic agents that may help fight all kinds of skin infections, including ringworm infection. It has a long history of medicinal use and thus, can help kill the fungi effectively associated with causing the infection and prevent their growth as well. [3]
How to use: Apply crushed garlic on ringworm directly. Leave it for an hour and rinse with warm water. Apply 2-3 times on a daily basis.
3. Coconut Oil
Coconut oil is considered to be one of the safest and effective remedies to treat ringworm infection. The lauric acid present in the oil is capable of killing fungus that causes ringworm. Also, its anti-inflammatory properties may help reduce the infection to a great extent. [4]
How to use: Massage coconut oil on the ringworm infection and wash off after sometime.
4. Apple Cider Vinegar
Apple cider vinegar dressing is famous for treating ringworm infection due to its antifungal properties. As apple cider vinegar is acidic in nature, it may help eliminate ringworm if used for around a period of one month regularly.
How to use: Gently apply apple cider vinegar over the area of the ringworm. Rinse with warm water after some time.
5. Turmeric
Turmeric as a traditional medicine is widely appreciated worldwide. The curcumonoids in turmeric may help fight the fungal infection efficiently and treat ringworm infection due to its antidermatophytic and antifungal activities. [5]
How to use: Turmeric can be consumed orally by mixing it with sugar or honey. Or, it can be ground into a paste and applied on the infected area. Combining both the methods, however, will prove to be more impactful and effective.
6. Lemongrass
Lemongrass is widely known for its antifungal and septic properties. It may help combat ringworm infection with ease due to its antibacterial, antifungal and antiseptic properties. These properties may also help prevent the spread of the infection to other body areas. [7]
How to use: Apply a paste of lemon grass a couple of times in a day. Rinse off later with water.
7. Raw Papaya
Raw papaya has an abundance of natural enzymes like papain and chymopapain which is known to treat many skin infections, including ringworms. Papain has antifungal and antibacterial properties that not only helps fight off the infection but also soothes the skin. [8]
How to use: infections. Apply the paste of raw papaya on the skin directly. Rinse after an hour with lukewarm water.
8. Aloe vera
Aloe vera has many therapeutic benefits, especially for the skin. It is very effective against fungus such as Aspergillus niger and Candida albicans. Phenolic compounds and organic acids in aloe vera are mainly responsible for its antifungal properties.
How to use: Split open an aloe vera leaf and leave the gel on the infected area overnight. Continue until the infection is treated well. [9]
9. Ginger
Ginger has both antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties that may help treat fungal infections to a great extent. The active phenolic compounds in ginger may help inhibit the growth of fungus and also treat them effectively. [10]
How to use: Ginger can be consumed orally or by mixing it with tea or can be ground into a paste and applied on the infected area 2-3 times in a day.
10. Tulsi
The medicinal effects of basil have been studied and proven to work on numerous occasions. It is packed with antifungal properties that may help fight off the ringworm infection effectively. [11]
How to use: Grind tulsi leaves to a paste and smear it on the affected area 2-3 times daily until the infection vanishes.
11. Lavender Oil
Due to its antifungal properties, lavender oil is among the widely used natural remedies to cure ringworm. According to a study, lavender oil not only stops the growth of fungi but also helps kill fungal infections such as athlete's foot and Candidiasis, including ringworm infection. [12]
How to use: Massage lavender oil on the ringworm infection area and wash off after sometime.
12. Oregano oil
Oregano leaves contain thymol, carvacrol, terpinene and cymene which help in treating ringworm due to their anti-fungal properties. Oregano oil also contains 40 to 64% thymol which makes it an excellent home remedy to cure ringworm. [12]
How to use: Apply3-5 drops of oregano oil on the affected area and repeat for three to four times daily.
13. Salt
Salt or sodium chloride is an outstanding remedy to heal the ringworm. According to a study, sodium chloride can help reduce the growth and survival rate of ringworm infection due to its antifungal properties. [14]
How to use: Soak the affected skin in salt water. You can also make a paste with some water and sea salt and rub it on your ringworm using a washcloth. This should be done daily for about fifteen to twenty minutes.
14. Neem
Neem is one of the best herbal remedies to heal ringworm because of its antifungal properties. According to a study, the ethanolic and ethyl acetate in neem can help inhibit the growth of fungus and thus, prevent the infection naturally.
How to use: Apply the paste of neem leaves on the infected area. Repeat this process daily for a few weeks until the disease subsides.
To Conclude
Though natural remedies have no or minimal side effects, they are dose dependent. Therefore, it is always good to consult a medical expert before using them orally or topically.