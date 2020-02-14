Just In
- 7 hrs ago 8 Morning Habits That Can Cause Weight Gain
-
- 9 hrs ago Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Malaika Arora Looks Graceful In Sparkling Makeup!
- 9 hrs ago Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover's Twinning Entry!
- 9 hrs ago 9 Science-backed Benefits Of Intermittent Fasting
Don't Miss
- Movies Love Aaj Kal Day 1 Estimated Box Office Earnings; Film Witnesses Decent Start In Collections
- News Protesters in Shaheen Bagh pay homage to Pulwama martyrs, Anurag Kashyap chips in
- Sports MS Dhoni has a lot of cricket left, let him take a call on his retirement: Rajiv Shukla
- Technology Samsung Galaxy A20s With 4GB RAM Receives Price Cut
- Automobiles Bajaj Pulsar 180F And Pulsar 220F BS6 Variant Specifications Revealed
- Finance 5 Best Equity Mutual Funds That Gave Upto 40% Return In 1-Year
- Travel 10 Family Holiday Destinations To Visit In February In India
- Education CBSE Exam Centre Locator App: Why Class 10 & 12 Students Should Download?
7 Risks Associated With Iron Overload
Our body requires every nutrient in some amount and iron is one among them. This nutrient is an important component of haemoglobin, a kind of protein found in the red blood cells responsible to carry oxygen from lungs to every body parts. When the level of iron is normal in our body, all the cells function well and the blood is produced in the required amount. Shortage of iron leads to anaemia which is often life-threatening. But do you know what happens when you take too much iron?
Overconsumption of iron can also be dangerous for our body as it increases the risk of heart failure, liver diseases, diabetes and metabolic syndrome to name a few. Iron overload in our body is also the main cause of the onset of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and epilepsy.
Elevated levels of iron in our body can be due to: genetic disorders, more iron shots/injection, increased consumption of iron-rich foods or intake, or iron supplements in a large amount. Here are some of the risks associated with iron overconsumption.
1. Iron toxicity
It is caused mainly due to overdose of iron supplements. In such cases, iron gets accumulated in the vital organs like liver and brain and cause lethal damage to them. Symptoms of iron toxicity include nausea, stomach pain and vomiting.
2. Colon Cancer
Too much iron has a carcinogenic potential to cause colon cancer. It is caused due to uncontrolled Fenton reaction in the presence of excess iron in the body. This promotes gene instability and mutation, leading to cancer. [1]
3. Hemochromatosis
It is a hereditary disorder caused due to excess deposition of iron in the body which eventually leads to cell death and cause multiple organ dysfunction. Symptoms are discolouration of the skin and diseases related to the pancreas. [2]
4. Diabetes
High levels of dietary iron in the body are associated with an increased risk of diabetes. Iron is also a nutrient that helps in regulating metabolism. When the count of iron goes up in the body, conditions like insulin resistance and beta-cell failure occur - the main cause of diabetes. [3]
5. Heart Attack
Iron overload in the body may cause heart-related disorders like cardiac hemochromatosis. In this condition, excess of iron gets accumulated in the heart causing organ toxicity and dysfunction. This leads to congestive heart failure and irregular heartbeat. [4]
6. Liver Cancer
According to a hypothesis, iron overload is a risk factor for hepatocellular carcinoma, commonly known as liver cancer. The condition is developed due to an increase in the dietary intake of iron. [5]
7. Alzheimer’s DIsease
Excessive iron deposition in the brain leads to the formation of an abnormal protein that gets accumulated inside specific regions of the brain related to memory and promote the development of Alzheimer's disease. [6]
Common FAQs
1. How much iron is too much?
According to the Food and Nutrition Board, the recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for iron is 18 mg (in women aged 19-50), 8 mg (in men aged 19-50) and 27 mg for pregnant women.
2. Can too much iron make you tired?
Too much of iron in the body is not good for the mental health of a person. According to a journal Nutrients, excess of iron consumption is related to daily tiredness, difficulty focusing, stress, mood change and depressive symptoms.
3. What are the symptoms of too much iron?
Too much iron in the body cause symptoms such as chronic fatigue, vomiting, stomach pain, drowsiness, joint pain, jaundice, seizures, low blood pressure, irregular heartbeat, skin colour change, diarrhoea and even death in extreme condition.