Ramadan Amidst COVID-19: How To Keep The Spirit Of The Festival Alive Along With Staying Healthy

How To Stay Healthy During Ramadan? 1. Drink plenty of water Water is the primary need of the body. While you are fasting from dusk to dawn with no intake of water, the water and electrolytes levels may deteriorate. Therefore, drink plenty of water and electrolytes during the eating hours, along with water-based fruits and veggies such as watermelon, strawberries and lettuce. 2. Vaccines are permissible According to higher fatwa bodies such as Al Azhar Al Sharif, vaccines are permissible to be taken during the fasting hours of Ramadan as it will not invalidate the fast. This is because, vaccines are mainly given intravenously and not from natural ways like mouth through which we usually consume foods. 3. Wash hands often Washing or sanitising hands with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitisers are the best ways to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Maintaining proper hand hygiene can denature the proteins of coronavirus or other microbes and inactivate or kill viruses. Therefore, keep washing or sanitising your hands often when you are in public or sneezes or coughs. [1] 4. Avoid fasting if you have critical conditions Fasting during the month of Ramadan is obligatory for all Muslims who have reached puberty. However, people with certain diseases such as diabetes, heart problems or kidney diseases are excluded from the list as they may create a medical challenge for themselves and for medical experts. Avoid fasting if you have a medical condition that may cause you complications. 5. Avoid junk and high sugar foods Avoid eating junk and high sugar foods during the eating hours of Ramadan. This is because, eating these foods soon after long fasting hours may cause your glucose levels to spike up suddenly, thus causing hyperglycemia and increasing the risk of diabetes and heart diseases. Start will low glycemic index foods, drink plenty of water and include more protein and complex carbs in your meals.

6. Wear a mask Wearing a mask has been the essential protocol since the beginning of the pandemic. Masks prevent the entry of coronavirus in the form of aerosols or droplets. They help cover up the nose and mouth, which are the primary virus entry points. Remember, wearing masks along with other safety measures such as hand hygiene and physical distancing can help slow the virus spread to the extent. 7. Sleep well Routine sleeping or sleeping for appropriate hours (around 7-8 hours) can help reduce the symptoms such as headache and nausea which often accompany fasting. Sleeping also helps build a strong immune system, which is a must at times like this. 8. Maintain physical distancing Physical distancing can help limit the virus spread or slow down its transmission. Whenever you are at crowded places, stay at a safe distance of around 6 feet from people. This is because when a person sneezes or coughs, the viral aerosols may not transfer upto this far, thus lowering the risk of virus spread. Remember to wear a mask to add additional precautions. 9. Stay active Staying active does not mean performing rigorous exercises; It means that one should maintain an active lifestyle as it will help them build endurance and stay fit. Rigorous exercises, however, are restricted as they may cause extreme loss of water and electrolytes from the body, and may cause the body to lose strength and muscle mass. 10. Avoid large gatherings Avoid large gatherings with friends and families as it may increase the risk of COVID-19 spread. This is because, some attendants may have asymptomatic coronavirus and they could spread the infection to a large crowd.

How To Keep The Spirit Of Ramadan Alive? 1. Care and support Ramadan is the month of caring for each other to form a strong social bond based on mutual support and welfare of others. Keep the spirit of Ramadan alive by caring and supporting those in need, but from a safe distance. Remember, if you will stay healthy and fit, only then you'll be able to help others. 2. Pray and share Ramadan is the festival of prayers, fasting and feasting. Offer prayers for the sick and needy and wish for their comfort, along with sharing foods, clothing and other necessities with the poor. 3. Distribute foods safely If you are eager to help others during Ramadan by distributing food, consider doing that with proper safety measures. You can do that by distributing pre-packaged boxes, giving foods from a safe distance and wearing masks while distributing. 4. Do digital charity Sadaqat or zakah is a type of charity work in Islam. During Ramadan, you can engage in charity works safely, or do charity yourselves through digital ways like online payment methods. Avoid doing charity in cash as it may increase the virus transmission risk. 5. Host small events with safety Events amidst COVID-19 are strictly restricted, except for certain ceremonies like weddings with a minimum crowd of 50-100. Unless it is important, restrict yourself from hosting small events like dinner parties, and even if you do so, limit the crowd to 10-20 with proper safety protocols. Also, make sure there are good ventilation facilities indoors and keep the names of the visitors for contact tracing.