An Expert’s View On Managing PCOD (Polycystic Ovary Disease)

Diagnosing PCOD

Listed below are three criteria basis which one can ascertain whether they should evaluate themselves for PCOD. An individual should qualify at least two or all three criteria to go for further evaluation through blood tests and ultrasounds [1].

1. Excess male androgens or male hormones:

Females have the male hormone "testosterone" in minimal quantities that help with their muscle mass, bone health, hair growth. But excess of this hormone leads to acne on the face, jawline, chin and back. It also causes hair thinning and male pattern balding especially on the front of the head, and hair growth on unwanted parts of the body such as the face, chin, upper arms, thighs, nipples. These hairs are thick and coarse [2][3].

2. Irregular periods:

Because there are excess male hormones, there is a lack of ovulation. Menstrual cycles that come less than ten times in one year or come later than 35 days can mean irregular periods [4].

3. Cysts on ovaries in an ultrasound:

Polycystic ovaries contain a large number of harmless follicles. These cysts are not the liquid-filled painful cysts. These are the follicles that did not reach ovulation and remain immature. The follicles are under-developed sacs in which eggs develop. In PCOS, these sacs are often unable to release an egg, which means ovulation does not take place. These appear to be the string of pearls or the bunch of grapes when you see an ultrasound of the ovary [5].

These symptoms need to be evaluated alongside blood reports for a comprehensive examination like lipid profile, Thyroid panel, fasting insulin, hormonal studies and more.

We are all a house of numerous hormones that enable normal body functioning. Some of these hormones are related to the menstrual cycle and play a role in PCOD.