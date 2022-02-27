Just In
- 1 hr ago Daily Horoscope, 27 February 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 10 hrs ago Iulia Vantur Is A Sensuous Lady In Black Saree (PICS)
- 13 hrs ago César Awards 2022: Cate Blanchett Dazzles In All Black Louis Vuitton Dress
- 13 hrs ago Mahashivratri Vrat Recipes: How To Make Kheer From Amaranth/Rajgira/Ramdana Grains
Don't Miss
- News Russian army ordered to broaden Ukraine advance 'from all directions'
- Sports India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Highlights: Shreyas Iyer's half-century guides hosts to series-clinching win over
- Finance DA Hike: Central Govt. Expected To Get 18 Months Arrears At One Go
- Movies Smart Jodi First Impression: It Is A Complete Package Of Entertainment; Here’s What Netizens Have To Say
- Automobiles Bajaj Introduces New Colour Option On The Pulsar F250: Looks More Attractive
- Technology Realme V25 Spotted On Geekbench Ahead Of March 3 Launch; Expected Features, Pricing
- Education National Science Day 2022: Top Unconventional Career Opportunities In The Field Of Science
- Travel Best Summer Vacations In Kerala
Over 1.9 Million Indian Kids Lost Parent Or Caregiver To COVID-19: Lancet Study
More than 1.9 million children in India lost a parent or caregiver due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a modelling study of 20 countries published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal.
Globally, the number of children estimated to have experienced the death of a parent or caregiver as a result of COVID-19 has surged to more than 5.2 million, the researchers said.
Estimates of the numbers of children affected by COVID-19-associated orphanhood and caregiver death nearly doubled in the six months from May 1, 2021 through October 31, 2021 compared with the numbers after the first 14 months of the pandemic, they said.
Globally, the new study suggests, two out of three children orphaned from COVID-19 are adolescents aged 10 to 17 years."Sadly, as high as our estimates of orphanhood and caregiver deaths are, they are likely to be underestimates, and we expect these numbers to grow as more global data on COVID-19 deaths becomes available," said Juliette Unwin, lead study author from Imperial College London, UK.
"Real-time updated data suggests the true totals reached 6.7 million children as of January 2022. While our current study looked at estimates through October 2021, the pandemic is still raging worldwide, which means COVID-19 related orphanhood will also continue to surge," Unwin said.
The number of children affected in the 20 countries studied ranged from 2,400 in Germany to more than 1.9 million in India, the researchers said.
Calculations of estimated orphanhood cases per capita showed the highest rates were in Peru and South Africa, with 8 and 7 out of every 1,000 children affected, respectively, they said.
The study found that in all countries, more than three times as many children experienced the death of a father than losing a mother.
Adolescents accounted for a far greater proportion of those orphaned than younger children in all countries, according to the findings.
- wellnessMass Covid Testing And Sequencing Is Unsustainable - Here's How Future Surveillance Can Be Done
- wellnessCovid Vaccine Efficacy Limited Against Omicron, Says Study
- kids2-Year-Old Suffers Multiple Organ Dysfunction After Recovering From Covid-19
- wellnessIndia-US Partnership Critical To Vaccinating World Against COVID-19: Envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu
- wellnessSevere Covid-19 Disrupts Gut Health, Study Finds
- wellnessCOVID-19: DGCI Grants Restricted Emergency-Use Nod To Corbevax Vaccine For 12-18 Age Group
- wellnessActive Covid-19 Cases Settle Below Two Lakh After 49 Days
- wellnessMisinformation On Social Media Contributes To Vaccine Hesitancy: Study
- wellnessIndia's Covaxin To Be Evaluated As COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate In USA
- wellnessPhase III Trials Of Covid Drug Movfor Show Positive Results, Says Hetero
- wellnessSmall COVID-19 Particles May Remain Moist, Airborne And Travel Farther Than Thought, Research Suggests
- wellnessOver 2 Crore Adolescents In 15-18 Age Group Fully Vaccinated Against COVID: Union Health Minister