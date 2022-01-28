Omicron: Everything You Need To Know About The COVID Variant's Symptoms, Isolation And Recovery

Patients with omicron often experience a variety of symptoms that resolve quickly and do not require hospitalization. According to physicians, omicron cases are often mistaken for common upper respiratory infections [1] [2] .

Omicron Isolation: What You Need To Know

The importance of being vigilant in regard to COVID-19 and its variants cannot be overstated. Observing symptoms as they develop, monitoring them and isolating yourself until you receive test results are some of the basic measures you must take during these extremely challenging times.

In addition, individuals should not be negligent once they have recovered [3].