Just In
- 1 hr ago New Antibody Helps Block Covid Transmission In Cells: Study
- 1 hr ago Mahashivratri 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Vrat Vidhi And Significance
- 2 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 15 February 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 16 hrs ago Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber Twin In White At Super Bowl 2022!
Don't Miss
- Finance 2 Stocks That Are Soon To Pay Special Dividend
- Movies Vikrant Massey And Sheetal Thakur Register Their Marriage On Valentine's Day: Report
- Automobiles New MG ZS EV Gets Uprated Touchscreen Infotainment System: Gets More Features
- News 70-year-old banyan tree uprooted due to rains gets new lease of life, translocated in Telangana
- Sports India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Playing 11, Live Telecast, Live Streaming, IST Time Info
- Technology Realme Narzo 50 Amazon Sale Leaked; Triple Cameras, Color Variants Revealed
- Education IGNOU TEE Date Sheet 2022 Released For IGNOU December 2021 TEE For UG And PG Diploma Courses. Check Details
- Travel Valentine's Day Special 2022 – Celebrate At These Astounding Locations In India
No More Weeklong Quarantine For People Arriving From Abroad, New Covid-19 Guidelines Come Into Force
International passengers arriving at the IGI Airport here will not require to undergo mandatory weeklong quarantine as new COVID-19 guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare come into force from Monday.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed health officials and district magistrates to ensure the Centre's revised COVID-19 guidelines for international arrivals are followed at the IGI Airport from Monday.
The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on February 10 released detailed guidelines for international arrivals at airports and seaports in the country, doing away with the quarantine provision.
According to the guidelines, all the passengers will show self-declaration form on arrival at the airport. The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening will be immediately isolated and taken to medical facility under health protocol.
If tested positive, their contacts will be identified and managed as per laid down protocol.
The protocol post arrival mandates that two per cent of the total passengers in a flight will undergo random testing at the airport. Such travellers in each flight will be identified by the airlines concerned, preferably from different countries.
They will submit the samples and will be allowed to leave the airport. If such travellers test positive, their samples would be sent for genomic sequencing.
All travellers will self-monitor their health for next 14 days of arrival. Earlier, such travellers were required to undergo weeklong home quarantine.
The guidelines state if travellers under self-health monitoring develop signs and symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, they will immediately self-isolate and report to their nearest health facility or call national helpline number (1075)/ state helpline number.
This Standard Operating Procedure will be valid from midnight of February 14 till further orders.
- wellnessExpert Article: Why Most COVID Positive People Don't Need To Test For Another 30 Days, Even If Re-Exposed
- wellnessDecision On COVID Vaccination For 5-15 Age Group To Be Taken As Per Experts' Recommendation: Health Minister
- wellnessDecision On COVID-19 Vaccine Precaution Dose For All Adults Will Be Based On Scientific Need: Govt
- healthExpert Article: At Home With COVID? 5 Easy Tips To Help You Breathe More Easily
- wellness5 Things To Avoid When Using Rapid Antigen Test Kit For COVID-19
- wellnessPaxlovid: The New COVID Oral Pill; Will It Be Available In India?
- healthMost Patients Had Heart Or Kidney Ailments: Report On Covid Deaths In Delhi
- wellnessNext COVID Variant Likely To Be More Infectious, According To WHO
- disorders cureIndia's 1st COVID Nasal Spray FabiSpray For Treating Adult COVID-19 Patients Launched: Read Details
- healthTata Medical Says Omisure RT-PCR Test Upgraded To Detect BA.2 Sub-lineages Of Omicron
- healthNew Antiviral Drug Combo Highly Effective Against COVID-19: Study
- wellnessExpert Article: Does COVID-19 Vaccine Provide Effective Protection Against Omicron?