Navratri Fasting Tips: 8 Ways To Have More Energy During Navratri Fast

Navratri fasting starts Tuesday, 26 September 2022, for the month of Ashwina. Navratri celebrates the victory of good over evil. The festival celebrates Goddess Durga and her nine avatars. Navratri is one of the Hindu religion's biggest festivals. In a year, there are four Navratris, but only two are widely celebrated - Chaitra Navratri (March-April) and Sharad Navratri (October-November).

Those who observe a fast by consuming only one meal a day may break their fast only after sunset. In contrast, those who adhere to a fruit and milk diet can consume food at regular intervals.

Fasting can help improve your overall health. The benefits of fasting are that it can help control blood pressure, reduce cholesterol levels, hypertension, obesity, and inflammation in the body, decrease blood sugar levels and increase metabolism [1]. Some studies show that fasting is also good for mental health. It can reduce depression, anxiety and the risk of dementia [2].

Fasting for long hours during the day can be a challenge. So here are some tips to have the healthiest Navratri possible while keeping fit and healthy.

Tips To Stay Energised During Navratri Fast

Tip 1: If you are fasting during Navratri, you will not be able to consume any protein or carbs. Instead, you can consume rotis made of Kuttu or buckwheat. Samak rice or barnyard millet can also be a part of your diet [3].

Tip 2: As an excellent source of protein, amaranth can be included in your diet to help you stay full for a longer period. In addition, combining high-carb foods like potatoes and sabudana with fibrous vegetables like cabbage, tomatoes, capsicum, bottle gourd, etc., will provide your body with essential nutrients [4].

Tip 3: To compensate for the nutrients you will lose during the fast, you can consume juices and coconut water to replenish your lost nutrients. Drinking more fluids will also keep you energised.

Tip 4: For healthier options and more energy, you can replace deep-frying with roasting, grilling, air-frying or baking.

Tip 5: Replace refined sugar with jaggery or honey instead of refined sugar in your recipes.

Tip 6: Use rock salt when cooking food to maintain optimum blood pressure levels, which will help maintain your energy level throughout the day [5].

Tip 7: During fasting, you may become hungry at odd hours. Therefore, choose healthy snacks such as makhanas (foxnuts), boiled sweet potatoes, and dry fruits rather than snacking on fried snacks.

Tip 8: In between preparations and celebrations, getting rest is important. Your body needs rest to remain energised and active. Get six to eight hours of sleep at night and a nap of 15 to 30 minutes during the day [6].

On A Final Note...

In the case of Navratri fasting, people consume a 'falahaari' diet consisting of Samvat ke chawal (barnyard millet), kuttu ke atta (buckwheat flour), sabudana or sago, rajgira, singhare ka atta (water chestnut flour), potatoes, sweet potatoes, bottle gourds, arbis, pumpkins, spinach, bottle gourds, cucumbers, carrots, and all fruits.

When fasting during Navratri, wheat, rice, semolina, maida, corn flour, legumes, and pulses are prohibited. In terms of the number of fasting days, the duration of the fast throughout the day, and the type of foods included and avoided during fasts, many variations are observed. For example, some individuals may only consume water. In contrast, others may use intermittent fasting, consume only fruits and milk, and eat only one meal daily.

