Natural Ways To Increase Endorphins

Happiness is the result of a combination of three primary chemicals: serotonin, dopamine, and endorphins. Sometimes, all we need is a little energy to carry on with our daily activities.

What Are Endorphins?

An endorphin is a hormone released by the body when it experiences pain or stress. It is produced in the brain and is a messenger in the body.

It helps relieve pain, reduce stress, and improve mood. Several ways can be used to increase endorphins levels, including exercising, eating, having sex, receiving a massage, and many others [1].

What Do Endorphins Do?

Essentially, these chemicals are released in our brains when we are happy. When these chemicals are released, we are able to relax, reduce anxiety, and fight depression [2].

Experts compare endorphins to opiates, as it gives an intense pleasure. Your diet, exercise regimen, and lifestyle can all be modified to better accommodate endorphins, one of the easiest ways to boost your energy [3].

In this article, we are here to share some of the interesting ways to naturally increase your endorphins.

How Can I Increase My Endorphins Naturally?

1. Take a whiff of some vanilla or lavender oil

By influencing your endorphin production, certain aromas can instantly lift your mood. According to studies, vanilla's scent reduces anxiety, which is often associated with depression, as does lavender oil. You may also consider lighting vanilla-scented candles, adding vanilla essential oil to your bathwater, or simply dabbing some lavender oil on your wrists and temples to increase endorphin levels [4].

2. Give ginseng a try

there is no doubt that ginseng relieves fatigue and stress, as well as assists those recovering from long-term illnesses. As well as supporting body organs that produce stress hormones, this herb also balances the release of stress hormones in the body. Studies indicate that ginseng may also enhance endorphin production. Therefore, there is no better reason to include this herb in your diet. You can drink ginseng tea [5].

3. Laugh every day

Laughter is referred to as the "inner jogging". It lowers blood pressure, reduces stress hormones, improves immunity, raises the levels of infection-fighting cells, and helps trigger the release of endorphins [6].

4. Take some time to exercise

While exercise has obvious physical benefits, its mental health benefits are just as impressive, thanks in large part to endorphins. Even if you cannot exercise regularly, any amount of exercise is beneficial.

5. Take a bite of chocolate

Chocolate is rich in polyphenols and other antioxidants, which reduce inflammation, reduce blood pressure, control cholesterol levels, and protect the health of your arteries. It also contains chemicals that help in releasing endorphins.

6. Try something spicy

Capsaicin is the chemical compound that makes chili peppers spicy. It binds to proteins and pain receptors on nerve cells in the mucous membrane of the nose and mouth. This is one way of naturally increasing your endorphin levels [7].

What Does A Lack Of Endorphins Cause?

As endorphins are responsible for relieving stress, researchers hypothesize that a deficiency of endorphins could contribute to an increased level of anxiety. Research has indicated that anxiety is more likely to occur if you have lower levels of endorphins overall. Endorphins also promote coping behaviours as a result of stressful events [8].

Story first published: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 22:21 [IST]