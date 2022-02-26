Just In
- 1 hr ago Alia Bhatt Is Splendid In Floral Saree For Gangubai Kathiawadi Promotions
- 1 hr ago How To Design Baby Room And Kids Nursery At Home: Expert Tips
- 1 hr ago Mercury Transit in Aquarius On O6 March 2022 On 12 Zodiac Signs And Remedies
- 1 hr ago International Women's Day 2022: 12 Empowering Relationship Advice For Women
Don't Miss
- News Drizzle in Delhi likely today, says IMD
- Movies Krishna Shroff Recalls How Outside Voices Affected Her Mindset When She Was Overweight
- Sports India vs Sri Lanka: Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of T20I series; Mayank Agarwal added to squad
- Technology Garena Free Fire Ban In India: Free Fire Game Unban Date And Free Fire India Game Explained
- Education National Science Day 2022: Top Unconventional Career Opportunities In The Field Of Science
- Automobiles New 2022 BMW X4 Pre-Bookings Open: Launch In March
- Finance Global Crude Rally: Petrol, Diesel Prices Lagging By Rs 6-8 A Litre In The Absence Of Hikes, Says Report
- Travel Best Summer Vacations In Kerala
Mass Covid Testing And Sequencing Is Unsustainable - Here's How Future Surveillance Can Be Done
Several European countries are drastically reducing the number of COVID tests performed. Sweden has already restricted free tests to healthcare staff, social care workers and clinically vulnerable people, and only if they are symptomatic.
The UK government has announced that free tests for symptomatic and asymptomatic people in England will end on April 1, except for tests for social care workers and those most at risk.
The motivation to put an end to mass testing is partly financial. Current levels of testing come at a staggering cost of around %C2%A32 billion a month to the UK government. Though, another motivation is to send a message to the public. By scrapping mass testing, governments intend to signal that the pandemic is coming to an end and that normality is returning.
Billions of COVID tests have been performed globally. Half a billion results have been reported to date in the UK alone, with many more lateral flow tests remaining unreported. Such intensive diagnostic testing of asymptomatic people is unprecedented and has dramatically changed society's attitude towards respiratory viruses.
National dashboards displaying daily case numbers have become a defining feature of the pandemic, and many people have adopted COVID testing as a routine precautionary measure.
But the epidemiological impact of mass testing is somewhat mixed. Extensive testing is most useful to reduce transmission when coupled with the ability to trace contacts of those testing positive, which rapidly becomes impossible when the number of infected people is high, as it has been constantly in the UK since the summer of 2021.
There is no clear-cut relationship between the number of tests performed by countries and the COVID cases, hospitalisations and deaths they experience.
The volume of coronavirus genome sequences produced during the pandemic is equally unprecedented. The number of coronavirus genomes deposited in Gisaid, the shared, global database of viral genetic sequences, has now reached 8.5 million, with over 2 million from the UK. This is more than for any other virus, including the flu, which has been routinely sequenced for decades.
- wellnessCovid Vaccine Efficacy Limited Against Omicron, Says Study
- kids2-Year-Old Suffers Multiple Organ Dysfunction After Recovering From Covid-19
- wellnessIndia-US Partnership Critical To Vaccinating World Against COVID-19: Envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu
- wellnessSevere Covid-19 Disrupts Gut Health, Study Finds
- wellnessCOVID-19: DGCI Grants Restricted Emergency-Use Nod To Corbevax Vaccine For 12-18 Age Group
- wellnessActive Covid-19 Cases Settle Below Two Lakh After 49 Days
- wellnessMisinformation On Social Media Contributes To Vaccine Hesitancy: Study
- wellnessIndia's Covaxin To Be Evaluated As COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate In USA
- wellnessPhase III Trials Of Covid Drug Movfor Show Positive Results, Says Hetero
- wellnessSmall COVID-19 Particles May Remain Moist, Airborne And Travel Farther Than Thought, Research Suggests
- wellnessOver 2 Crore Adolescents In 15-18 Age Group Fully Vaccinated Against COVID: Union Health Minister
- wellnessOmicron Subvariant Ba.2 May Cause Severe Disease, Lab Study Suggests