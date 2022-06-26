Maharashtra: Thane Records 978 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 5,634

For Quick Alerts
Wellness
oi-PTI
By PTI
As many as 978 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking the tally of infections to 7,23,782, a health official said on Saturday.
With the addition of the latest cases on Friday, the district currently has 5,634 active cases, he said. The toll stood at 11,902, while the count of recoveries had reached 7,04,869, the official added.
Story first published: Sunday, June 26, 2022, 11:00 [IST]
