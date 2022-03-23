Lalu Yadav's Health Deteriorates, Shifted to AIIMS New Delhi in Air Ambulance Wellness oi-PTI

Incarcerated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad's health condition has deteriorated and he has been shifted to AIIMS, New Delhi for better treatment, officials said on Tuesday.

A medical board of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here referred him to AIIMS New Delhi, they said.

Image Source: Wikipedia

"RJD chief Lalu Prasad has been taken to Delhi in an air ambulance," Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport Director Vinod Sharma told PTI.

Dr Vidyapati, who heads a seven-member team of doctors formed by RIMS to treat Prasad, earlier said, "The medical board has recommended that Prasad be referred to AIIMS New Delhi as his condition has deteriorated."

Prasad was sentenced by a special CBI court to five years imprisonment and charged with a fine of Rs 60 lakh on February 21 after being convicted in the embezzlement of Rs 139 crore from Doranda treasury in the fodder scam.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 0:12 [IST]