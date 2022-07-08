Is Bathing Everyday Necessary For Good Health? Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

Healthy lifestyle habits are crucial for good health. They help us stay disease-free and also increase our life expectancy. Among many healthy habits like a balanced diet, regular exercise and timely sleep, bathing daily also holds an important place and contributes to a healthy lifestyle.

There are several forms of bathing: shower, sauna, steam or bathtub- a shower is the most common bathing form across the world. According to a study, bathing, be it showering or whole-body immersion, has a positive effect on mental health, general health, social functioning and emotional health. [1]

But, the question is, is bathing "everyday" really good for your health? Here's the answer.

Is Bathing Daily Necessary?

Bathing is mainly considered an act of washing off dirt particles, debris and sweat from the body. According to a Harvard-based study, people bathe daily out of habit and societal expectations than health. Some of the reasons why people choose to bathe daily include bad body odours, as part of a routine after a workout or because it helps them wake up to carry out the day's tasks. [2]

According to a blog published by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Centre, bathing too frequently can result in dry and itchy skin. This is because normal skin needs a covering of oils and natural bacteria to protect its barrier. This is especially true if the water is excessively hot.

Having dry skin can cause irritated and broken skin, which compromises the skin's protective layer and puts one at risk for infections due to bacteria entering our skin through these cracks. Also, overbathing can cause natural body hair to lose its luster due to the elimination of natural oils, leading to hair loss (seborrheic dermatitis).

So, Is Bathing Less Healthy?

There are many studies on how bathing can be beneficial. However, none says that bathing daily is necessary as there are several factors that one should look at and understand how bathing can be beneficial for them, daily or occasionally.

Though bathing daily is considered to bring a sense of personal cleanliness and hygiene, it may tend to lower immunity in some ways by disrupting the natural skin flora and natural oils. The immune system produces antibodies to common bacteria, environmental contaminants, and other diseases that our skin is frequently exposed to, enabling us to develop a more effective defence every time we come into contact with these in the future. [3]

Excessively bathing everyday can reduce our exposure to allergens and over-sterilise our surroundings, making us vulnerable to a long list of allergens in the future.

However, one must understand the difference between bathing less and not bathing when one should.

This is because bathing "frequently" or "less frequently" depends on a variety of circumstances such as the weather outdoors, skin type, frequency of physical activities, allergies or skin disorders, time and duration of bathing, temperature of the water and many more.

Experts say that if one is healthy and exercises daily, they can indulge in a daily shower, making sure the duration is less and using warm water instead of hot. On the other hand, taking a bath two to three times a week is also healthy and environmentally beneficial.

Things To Know

If you are bathing daily, make sure to moisturise the skin soon after bathing.

If you are bathing two or three times a week, make sure to maintain your personal hygiene and clean your genitals or underarms with a clean cloth to keep the odours away.

Avoid using harsh soap products.

Avoid bathing in excessively hot water, unless advised by experts.

To Conclude

A person is well-aware of their body type and how much bathing is needed for them to stay physically and mentally fit. Avoid over-showering or over-cleaning, but remember to bathe when required.