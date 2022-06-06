Is Air-Fried Food Healthy? Microwave Oven Vs Air Fryer Wellness oi-Amritha K

These days, air fryers are all the rage. This kitchen appliance has gained in popularity in recent years. Air fryers have been on the market for over ten years, yet they seem more popular than ever. So, what is it about the air fryer that makes it a top choice? Can air frying be considered healthy? Let's take a look.

Is Air Frying Healthy?

An air fryer is a kitchen appliance that cooks by circulating hot air around the food. Food is heated by convection, which creates a crunchy, crispy exterior that requires minimal fat, making it a convenient and healthy method of cooking foods such as chips and fried chicken [1].

Are there any benefits to air fried food?

1. Cooking with a low-fat content

Air fryers use significantly less oil than deep fat fryers. Studies suggest that food cooked in an air fryer is significantly lower in fat. An air fryer achieves this by heating the food in hot air containing fine oil droplets [2].

2. Reduced levels of acrylamide

Air frying has been shown to reduce an organic compound known as acrylamide by up to 90 per cent compared to deep fat frying. Acrylamide is a chemical substance formed when starchy foods are cooked at high temperatures (above 120 degrees celsius) and is a known carcinogen [3].

3. A safer option for the kitchen

The process of deep frying involves heating a large, deep pan of oil to a high temperature. It may present a safety hazard in the kitchen due to the possibility of hot oil spilling, splashing or catching fire. When used as instructed, air fryers do not pose the same safety risks as conventional deep-frying [4].

4. May assist in weight management

Deep-fried foods are high in calories and fat, so substituting these foods with those cooked in an air fryer may help to reduce the total calorie intake, but this does depend on how often frying as a cooking method is employed [5].

5. May preserve nutrients

Using convection heat, such as that used in an air fryer, may preserve some nutrients during cooking. These include vitamin C as well as numerous protecting plant compounds, such as polyphenols [6].

Are Air-Fried Foods Better for You?

Most studies indicate that air frying is healthier than frying in oil. It reduces calories by 70 to 80 per cent and has a lot less fat.

Additionally, this cooking method may reduce the harmful effects of oil frying. When you cook potatoes or other starchy foods, the chemical acrylamide is formed, which has been linked to increased cancer risk. Air frying has been found to reduce acrylamide levels in fried potatoes by 90 per cent [7][8].

Air-frying vs cooking in the oven

Due to the similar method of heating used by air frying and cooking in an oven (such as hot air), the nutritional profile of food, regardless of the appliance, will generally be the same.

The air-frying of fish seems to reduce the amount of polyunsaturated fatty acids (like heart-healthy omega-3 fats) in the fish and potentially increase the number of inflammatory compounds. However, it is important to note that any time a food is heated, its composition will change, and inflammatory compounds may form [9].

However, more investigation is needed to determine whether the high heat levels in the air fryer may accelerate these processes.

Adverse Effects Of Air Fryers

However, while air fryers have their benefits, they also have a variety of adverse effects, such as, but not limited to, the following [10]:

Using air fryers does not guarantee a healthy diet.

Air frying can produce other harmful compounds, i.e., not only does air frying cause acrylamide to be created, but it can also create polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and heterocyclic amines from all high-heat cooking of meat.

Air fried food is not necessarily healthy.

On A Final Note...

The consumption of fried food has been shown to contribute to weight gain, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers. Therefore, if you use an air fryer, use it occasionally rather than every day.

