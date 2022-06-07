Just In
- 2 hrs ago Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Legend, History, Significance
- 7 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 07 June 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 18 hrs ago Quick Makeup Tips For Dry, Flaky Skin
- 18 hrs ago How Does Food Affect Our Hormones? Types Of Food To Avoid And Dietary Tips
Don't Miss
- Movies F3 Day 11 Box Office Collection: Venkatesh-Varun Tej Starrer Continues Its Run At The Theatres!
- News Amid Covid-19 fourth wave scare, schools in Mumbai, other Maharashtra cities to reopen on Jun 15
- Technology MacBook Air M1 India Price Hiked By Rs. 7,000; Should You Still Consider It?
- Travel 'PETGALA' - The Biggest Pet show Of India Happening In Bangalore
- Finance Australian Central Bank, Hikes Rate For 2Nd Time In 5 Weeks
- Education Assam HSLC Toppers List 2022: Raktotpal Tops SEBA 10th Result, Check Top Ten SEBA HSLC Toppers
- Sports India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
- Automobiles Kolkata Police Adds 17 More Tata Nexon EVs To Its Lineup - Fleet Now Numbers 243
IISc Scientists Develop Miniproteins That May Prevent Covid Infection
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore have designed a new class of artificial peptides or miniproteins that they say can render viruses like SARS-CoV-2 inactive.
According to the study, published in the journal Nature Chemical Biology, the miniproteins can not only block virus entry into our cells but also clump virus particles together, reducing their ability to infect.
The researchers noted that protein-protein interaction is often like that of a lock and a key.
This interaction can be hampered by a lab-made miniprotein that mimics, competes with, and prevents the 'key' from binding to the 'lock', or vice versa, they said.
The team used this approach to design miniproteins that can bind to, and block the spike protein on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which helps it to enter and infect human cells.
This binding was further characterised extensively by cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) and other biophysical methods.
These miniproteins are helical, hairpin-shaped peptides, each capable of pairing up with another of its kind, forming what is known as a dimer. Each dimeric 'bundle' presents two 'faces' to interact with two target molecules.
The researchers hypothesised that the two faces would bind to two separate target proteins locking all four in a complex and blocking the targets' action.
"But we needed proof of principle," said Jayanta Chatterjee, Associate Professor in the Molecular Biophysics Unit (MBU), IISc, and the lead author of the study.
The team decided to test their hypothesis by using one of the miniproteins called SIH-5 to target the interaction between the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and ACE2 protein in human cells.
The spike protein is a complex of three identical polypeptides, each of which contains a Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) that binds to the ACE2 receptor on the host cell surface, facilitating viral entry into the cell.
The SIH-5 miniprotein was designed to block the binding of the RBD to human ACE2.
When a SIH-5 dimer encountered an S protein, one of its faces bound tightly to one of the three RBDs on the S protein trimer, and the other face bound to an RBD from a different S protein.
This 'cross-linking' allowed the miniprotein to block both S proteins at the same time.
"Several monomers can block their targets. (But] cross-linking of S proteins blocks their action many times more effectively," said Chatterjee.
Under cryo-EM, the S proteins targeted by SIH-5 appeared to be attached head-to-head, the researchers said.
"We expected to see a complex of one spike trimer with SIH-5 peptides. But I saw a structure that was much more elongated," said Somnath Dutta, Assistant Professor at MBU and one of the corresponding authors of the study.
Dutta and others realised that the spike proteins were being forced to form dimers and clumped into complexes with the miniprotein.
This type of clumping can simultaneously inactivate multiple spike proteins of the same virus and even multiple virus particles.
The miniprotein was also found to be stable for months at room temperature without deteriorating.
To test if SIH-5 would be useful for preventing COVID-19 infection, the team first tested the miniprotein for toxicity in mammalian cells in the lab and found it to be safe.
Next, in experiments carried out in the lab of Raghavan Varadarajan, Professor at MBU, hamsters were dosed with the miniprotein, followed by exposure to SARS-CoV-2.
These animals showed no weight loss and had greatly decreased viral load as well as much less cell damage in the lungs, compared to hamsters exposed only to the virus.
The researchers noted that with minor modifications and peptide engineering, this lab-made miniprotein could inhibit other protein-protein interactions as well.
- wellnessCovid-19 Vaccines Don't Cause Monkeypox, Shingles
- wellnessThree Doses Of Same Or Mixed Jabs Work Equally Well Against Covid-19: Study
- wellnessCovid-19 Infection May Induce Severe Bone Loss, Animal Study Suggests
- wellnessNasal Covid-19 Vaccines Help The Body Prepare For Infection Right Where It Start - In Your Nose And Throat
- wellnessIndia Records 2,685 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 33 Deaths
- babyCovid-19 In Babies: Here's What To Expect & What You Should Do
- disorders cureMonkeypox Vs Coronavirus: How The Two Infections Differ From Each Other
- kidsCovid-19: Kerala To Conduct Special Vaccination Drive For Children
- wellnessAir Pollution Linked With More Severe COVID-19: Study
- wellnessFirst Death Of A Child Reported In Mexico Due To Mysterious Severe Hepatitis: Things To Know
- wellnessDr Reddy's Lab To Approach Regulator For Sputnik Light As Universal Booster Dose
- wellnessHaven't Had Covid-19 Yet? It Could Be More Than Just Luck