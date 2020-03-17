How To Protect Older People From The Risk Of Coronavirus Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

Since the declaration of coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic, health experts and scientists are continuously advising people to take necessary steps to protect themselves from novel coronavirus, especially to older adults above 60 and children.

According to the World Health Organization, old age people or people with preexisting medical conditions like diabetes or lung cancer may easily get infected by the coronavirus due to their lower immunity. They are also twice as likely to get serious health complications in case they catch COVID-19. However, scientists are still learning how coronavirus affects people.

A study published in the journal JAMA also says that the fatality rate due to coronavirus is nearly 15% in older people who are above 80 while 2.3% overall. Though older people are more prone to coronavirus, there are several ways in which their family members or older people themselves could prevent the risk of coronavirus. Take a look.

1. No Travel Plans

In this pandemic season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC advise older adults not to make any travel plans or if already made, postpone it for a while. It is because travel exposes people to a larger crowd who are already infected. Travelling also requires transportation and hotels which are not properly sanitized, increasing the risk of infection.

2. Stay Away From Social Gatherings

Large social gatherings mean meeting more people, more handshakes, more constant touch with them and more spread of the disease. Social gatherings also allow people to touch objects which are infected by the coronavirus thus, leading to the spread of the virus. Therefore, older adults should always keep in their mind that though they are on medications and their conditions are stable, the situation may get worse if they get infected by COVID-19. So, it is better from the health perspective to cancel a book reading meetings or knitting meetings for a while.

3. No Grandchildren Visit

It is clear from the aforementioned point that travel increases the risk of getting infected with COVID-19 in older adults. In such situations, they should also avoid visiting theirgrandchildren, especially if they are too young. It is because children too, can easily get infected by the virus due to their underdeveloped immune system. If an older adult contract coronavirus during the visit to their grandchildren who are too young, there is a high possibility of the spread of the virus to them.

4. Cancel Non-essential Doctor's Appointment

Older people face a lot of health problems and thus, their regular check-ups are very essential for their good health. However, the CDC advise people to be careful while visiting doctors for their physical therapy or any wellness session. Try to postpone it for a while and visit only of it is very urgent. In case, you visit the doctor, make sure that their hands are washed and the equipment present is properly disinfected with alcohol-based disinfectants. Older adults with serious heart problems or Parkinson's disease need to maintain their regular visits to the doctor. In such cases, talking to the doctor about the proper way will be good.

5. Switch To Virtual Meetings With Loved Ones

It is very hard for older adults to distance themselves from social interactions as it may lead to social isolation, which is already a major mental health concern in older people. Their loved ones must make sure that they don't feel alone and stay happy. One can do that by arranging virtual meetings (like Skype or Video call) with their friends or relatives so that loneliness won't affect their state of mind. However, it makes for the best time to introduce some technology to your grandpa or grandma's life.

6. Have Talk On Hygiene With Caregivers

The hygiene of caregivers is equally important when it comes to looking after the older members of the house. Caregivers are usually a group of professionals who are well-versed in delivering proper care to old people with timely medicines and other necessities. It is essential to double-check the hygiene of the caregivers under the circumstance. Make sure that they wash their hands properly and have not visited infected areas after the outbreak.

7. Prohibit Visits To Nursing Homes

Nursing homes are meant to provide proper care and attention to the elderly as well as monitor their regular health. As older people are more prone to coronavirus, nonmedical visitors to the nursing homes should be restricted, including family members. It is because older people are more vulnerable to coronavirus and if not taken proper safety, the virus may spread to others risking the health of all the people in the nursing homes. Also, the management of nursing homes should make proper adjustments so that the elders stay in touch with their loved ones.

8. Don't Compromise On Daily Routines

The outbreak of coronavirus pandemic has affected the day-to-day activities of many people out there. People should look out for the older members of the family and pay more attention to their regular habits like sleeping on time, healthy eating and daily workouts. This will help them to boost their immune system and help them to stay safe and healthy.