10 Simple Home Remedies for Laryngitis (Hoarse Voice): Number Six Is The Simplest

1. Warm Saltwater Gargling with warm salt water is the simplest and easiest way to treat laryngitis. In a trial study conducted on 387 healthy volunteers, it was found that gargling with salt and water at least thrice a day helps in getting rid of laryngitis or upper respiratory tract infections. [1] How to use: In a glass of warm water, add around half tsp of salt. Gargle with the mixture and then spit it out. Repeat it thrice a day.

2. Chamomile Tea Who would ever say no to a warm cup of tea for soothing the inflamed throat? Herbal teas such as chamomile tea are considered the best when it comes to treating any kind of throat inflammations. The abundance of terpenoids and flavonoids in the tea helps in preventing and treating sore throat and hoarseness. [2] How to use: Prepare chamomile tea by boiling around 1 tbsp of tea chamomile in 1 cup or 8 oz of water. Let the mixture steep for five minutes and then strain. Drink it 2-3 times a day.

3. Ginger Ginger has very rich phytochemistry with antioxidative and anti-inflammatory been the primary of all. Ginger is known to treat multiple ailments such as digestive problems, degenerative disorders and respiratory disorders. Ginger works effectively against all types of infections which may be the cause behind the sore throat. [3] How to use: Prepare a ginger tea by boiling it in water. Also, use it in different ways like adding it to meals, juices or smoothies. You can also keep a small ginger piece on one side of your mouth and suck its juice slowly.

4. Eucalyptus Oil Aromatic oils such as eucalyptus oil exhibit antibacterial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. In a study conducted on 60 patients, it was found that administration of eucalyptus oil helps in improving upper respiratory disorders such as sore throat, hoarseness, pain during talking and loss of voice within three days. [4] How to use: Pour around 4-5 drops of eucalyptus oil in a bowl of hot water. Cover the head with a towel and inhale the steam. Do it for 10 minutes, twice a day.

5. Garlic Garlic is among the wonder herbs used commonly for treating common cold symptoms such as throat pain and sore throat. The antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties of garlic help to get rid of hoarseness in a short interval. [5] How to use: Add garlic to most of your meals. You can also keep it in your mouth on one side and suck the juice slowly.

6. Water Water is considered a cure for many diseases. When you feel inflammation in your throat, drink plenty of water or fluids as it helps in loosening your phlegm and flush out all the mucus. Prefer drinking hot water and avoid caffeinated drinks. How to use: Drink around 8 glasses of water a day.

7. Vinegar Vinegar is produced when ethyl alcohol is converted to acetic acid by a genus of acetic acid bacteria, Acetobacter. It has been used since ancient times to fight infections. Its antimicrobial agent wards off multiple infections types that cause cold and cough and responsible for sore throat. How to use: Add one or two tbsp of white vinegar or apple cider vinegar to a glass of water and gargle with the mixture.

8. Honey And Lemon Juice Infections related to the upper respiratory tract that involves nose, larynx and pharynx can be cured easily with honey and lemon juice. Both ingredients possess antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. Also, they are enriched with flavonoids and vitamins that help in keeping the immune system strong. [6] How to use: In 1 tbsp of honey, add 4-5 drops of lemon juice. Don't swallow it but keep it in your throat for a few minutes. Perform it at least two times a day.

9. Steam Steam inhalation is used as a home remedy for treating hoarseness since ancient times when medical science was not advanced and people rely on herbs and traditional methods to cure their ailments. Steam helps in draining out the congested mucus while the heat destroys the virus that causes it. [7] How to use: Take a steam bath or hot shower. One can also boil water in a pot and take up its steam by covering the head with a towel.

10. Licorice (Mulethi) Commonly known as mulethi, licorice is a natural herb that helps treat cough and cold symptoms. In a blind study conducted on 40 adults, it was found that licorica water tend to reduce the cough more compared to normal water. [8] However, one must remember that the herb may interact with certain medications and cause side effects. Consult a doctor before using it. How to use: Boil around 1 tsp of licorica root in water for 5 minutes. Strain and drink it at least twice a day.